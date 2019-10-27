REEDSVILLE — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Manna Potter, Josh Rea and Chad Muckey are all headed to the PIAA Class AA Cross Country Championships in Hershey after finishing high enough at the District 6 Class AA Championships in Reedsville on Saturday.
Potter finished 15th in the girls’ race in a time of 21:13.
P-O’s Samantha Bainey was 29th in 22:39, while Megan Kosut finished in 35th place with a time of 23:43.
Natalie Shaw (39th), Kylie Timko (41st), Katie Trentham (43rd) and Audrey Smith (45th) also ran for the Lady Mounties, who finished 5th in the team standings.
Central Cambria’s Stella Kuntz won the race in 19:48. The Lady Red Devils also won the team title.
For the boys, Rea finished 31st in a time of 18:26, while Muckey was 32nd in 18:27.
Scott Frantz was 35th for the Mounties in 18:44, while Cole Hoover took 40th in 18:52.
Mathew Thomas (64th), Braeden Fenton (76th) and Hunter Martin (82nd) also ran for P-O.
Juniata’s Garrett Baublitz won with a time of 15:49. Central Cambria won the team title.
In Class A boys, Moshannon Valley’s Roman Faulds was 36th in a time of 19:25.
Nathan Reams was 45th in 20:01, while Sam Howard took 67th in 21:34.
Also running for the Knights were Alex Leskovansky (82nd), Austin Shoff (85th) and Joseph Spewock (89th).
West Branch’s top runner was Justin Mulhollem, who finished 43rd with a time of 19:59.
Isaiah Bloom took 53rd in 20:28, while Thomas Kovalick finished 61st in 21:05.
Doug Kolesar (78th), Jacob Stagi (79th), Jett Houser (81st) and Jack Danko (90th) also ran for the Warriors.
Penns Valley’s Colton Sands won the race in 15:14. The Rams also won the team title.
West Branch finished 13th in the team standings, while Moshannon Valley was 14th.
In Class A girls, neither West Branch nor Moshannon Valley had enough girls to compete as a team.
The Lady Warriors’ Erika Alexander was 48th in 23:47.
Teammate Jayden Kucas finished 75th, while Sara Sabol took 90th.
The Damsels’ Abby Leskovansky was 59th in a time of 24:30.
Portage’s Lauren Shaffer won the race in 19:11. Westmont Hilltop won the team title.
The PIAA Cross Country Class AA Championships begin on Saturday in Hershey at 8 a.m.