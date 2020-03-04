THREE-DAY COCONUT CAKE

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 34 AND 37 DEGREES AND NEARLY CALM WIND WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD DAMAGE SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION FROM THE COLD. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&