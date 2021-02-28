Is your safe ‘safe’?
Many people have home security lock boxes that are supposedly fireproof, waterproof, etc., in which to store their valuable papers. A friend of mine recently opened hers and found everything in it covered with mold. How this happened is not certain, but she cleaned all the papers up as best she could and put the moldiest papers in a 170 degree oven for 1 hour (supposedly 160 degrees will kill the mold). After this, she individually vacuum sealed (using a vacuum sealer meant for food products) each set of papers, passport, etc., before putting them back in the thoroughly-cleaned lock box.
Supposedly, some boxes have a note on them suggesting that owners check the box every month or so. I am sure most people don’t access their boxes that frequently. Who would imagine that a box that seems to be so tightly sealed would have this problem!
Susan
Finding an honest auto mechanic
After reading your article about finding a good mechanic, I thought I’d share how my husband and I found our mechanic. We have a local place that is actually a tire franchise that does routine car maintenance. We noticed on occasion that they would have local police vehicles parked waiting to be serviced. My husband talked to one of the officers and found out that our police dept. preferred and trusted the owner of this tire franchise. We started taking our cars there and have been completely satisfied. We also make sure to tip the mechanics.
Another thing people should be aware of. Fixing cars isn’t just about “mechanics” anymore. Cars have gotten more complicated with all the new technology. That is another layer of training/education needed to fix cars. People need to recognize and appreciate that.
Toni
The best shower soap
This is a comment on an article I saw on your site regarding shower cleaning. The writer recommended to only use liquid soap to prevent build up. It’s true that bar soap leaves a film in the tub/shower. But a few decades ago, I discovered that glycerin soap leaves no residue. We have been using glycerin soap for decades, and I also made the connection that if it leaves no residue on the shower walls, it doesn’t leave a residue on hair. As a result, we quit using shampoo, and use glycerin soap to also wash our hair.
I used to have a hard time finding it, but about 15 years ago, I discovered that Dollar Tree carries it. Not only is it good for the shower, the skin and hair, but it’s also kind on the budget.
Jeannine
Controlling online shopping
One trick that I used before COVID was to curb impulse buying by going to the stores very close to their closing time. That way, I only had time to get what’s on my list.
But now I’m doing most of my shopping online. And online shops are open 24/7. What’s a girl to do? I set the alarm on my clock app for 20 minutes. Usually I can control myself for that long. When the alarm goes off I stop shopping even if I had something in the cart!
Robin
Stretching de-icing fluid
Here’s an idea for the cold winter months. Windshield washer de-icing fluid is a great help for those freezing winter months, but it is usually two to three times the price of regular fluid. Instead of filling the washer reservoir with the de-icing fluid, which can waste quite a bit of it, I fill a squirt bottle with the fluid and keep it inside the car. After a few quick squirts, turn the wipers on. The windshield will be clear! Using this method can make one gallon of de-icing fluid last quite a long time.
Paul I.
Prolong the life of your water heater
Anyone can add years of service to their water heater. And the only thing you need is a garden hose! Just attach the hose to the faucet near the bottom of the water heater and open it. Drain the tank and the sludge and scale that collects on the bottom. If you do it twice a year – I do it around Easter and Halloween – you’ll postpone a major household expense.
Sarah
Petite clothing savings
My short legs prove costly as petite clothing is usually sold out and only the average-size items go on sale. I have saved hundreds over the years in pant and skirt purchases by buying clearance in average sizes and hemming them myself with my sewing machine. Even if you don’t sew, you can use the fusible tape to hem them. Just be careful to not use a super hot dryer or the tape will let loose. So, if it fits but is too long, you can usually shorten it easily and quickly.
Joyce G.
Quality furniture for less
One way to get good, even great, quality furniture is auctions. You can find solid wood dining and living room sets from the 30s, 40s and 50s. Maybe Grandma has passed on and relatives don’t want it (they would rather spend thousands for particle board). With a little Old English scratch polish, you have a beautiful set that still has value.
H.
Inexpensive medical equipment
A place to check to borrow a wheelchair is a local loan closet. Many churches, fire departments, and not-for-profits have all sorts of first aid equipment to loan. And this is usually free.
Annette H.
Organizing online recipes
I get most of my recipes online, and happened upon a clever, easy website for saving them called Copy Me That. It’s a free program, and it puts a cute tiny spoon and spatula on the toolbar. When I see something I like, I click on the icon, and it copies it to my page on their website, then click “confirm” to save it and the tag symbol to categorize it (of your own creation). It will also create a shopping list. If the recipe is on a social media site – even a photo of a handwritten recipe! – all that has to be done is to highlight one ingredient, then click the icon. Sounds long but it’s actually accomplished in seconds.
Kay
Help your tax preparer
I have prepared taxes for many years, and have several suggestions for those that go to a tax preparer.
Always go back to the person who did your taxes, if possible. They have your prior return on file, so they know if you have forgotten to bring in a document, and if there are any deductions that are to be taken this year that were also taken last year.
If you can’t go to your prior preparer, then when you go to a knew preparer, bring in last year’s return. If you can bring in at least the last 3 years, that would be better. A new tax pro will be able to spot if there are deductions from last year that are supposed to go on this year’s return, and they may also spot mistakes that were done on a prior return. This may get you a bigger refund!
Tax preparers are trained to get you the biggest refund that you are legally entitled to. The above steps will help you get that refund.
Jennifer
A hairdresser’s recommendation
My hairdresser recommended a shampoo that removes soap build-up from hair. He suggested that I buy a box of baking soda. The next time I shampoo my hair, I would put some shampoo in my hand and add some baking soda. Mix the two together in my palm, and then shampoo my hair as usual. After rinsing, use conditioner.
Well, I tried it and it works great! It left my hair looking shiny and soft.
Tina
Safer online purchases
Here’s a tip that makes online shopping safer in two ways.
I have a credit card with a low limit that I only use for online shopping. Nothing else. If the number is ever stolen, the thieves generally will try to make a big purchase. One that is over the credit limit and will be turned down. It also makes life easier fixing things after it’s stolen. Since I only use it for online purchases, I don’t have to contact a number of places that make automatic charges (Netflix, my utilities company, my insurance company, etc).
Finally, since the limit is low, I can’t run up a balance that’s hard to pay at the end of the month. That was a big help back when I was a chronic spender!
Gabby
Instead of dry cleaning
I was so surprised to see what we used to call the “hillbilly press” go upscale. You don’t need an expensive dryer with a “steam” setting or one of those toxic in-dryer “dry cleaning kits.” Here’s how it works.
Take an old towel (one that won’t shed lint anymore), moisten it, wring it out, and put it in a warm-to-hot clothes dryer with your wrinkled item. Let the dryer spin for a minute or two (long enough to make steam, but not long enough to shrink susceptible fabrics). Take the item out right away and hang it up. I’ve found that in addition to getting the wrinkles out, the nap on the towel will remove pet hair, dust, and other light debris.
For best results in avoiding lint, use a light towel with light-colored items and a dark towel with dark ones.
Linda M.
Protect your garden
Many of our neighbors have returned to growing vegetable gardens. Unfortunately, we live in an area with a heavy deer population. To discourage the deer from his garden, one neighbor has begun hanging used CDs on fishing line along the perimeter of the garden. As the CDs turn in the breeze, the sunlight reflects off the surface in bright flashes, frightening away the deer.
Angela S.
Lower auto insurance
I’ve been working from home since last spring. That means that my car stays in the driveway most days. I was happy about the gas money I was saving but it occurred to me that I was missing another possible savings.
I called my insurance company and asked if they offered a discount for cars that do low mileage. He said yes! So now I save twice!
Gwen
Free tax preparation help
If you need help with your taxes, visit the IRS website. There’s a program called VITA (volunteer income tax assistance) that offers free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals. The program offers help to people who generally make $57,000 or less, have disabilities and or are limited English-speaking taxpayers.
Robin
Baby’s college plan
If you want to save for your baby’s education, here’s an easy way to do it.
When our son was born we both went to our employers and asked them to change our withholding for taxes to show one more dependent. That meant more take home pay. We took that amount and have it automatically transferred into an account for our son’s education.
It’ll be years before he needs it but it’s great to know that it’ll be there for him!
Meg
COVID cost me my job
Because of COVID I lost my restaurant job last March. We had talked about becoming a one-income family when the kids were born but never did it. Suddenly we had no choice.
I decided to make a real effort to save everywhere I could at home. I started with meals. When we both were working, we ate a lot of takeout and fast food. No more! In fact, I make most meals from scratch. I avoid premade meals and dishes. I even make my own soups. It goes way beyond the kitchen. Each week I take the time I would have spent working to find ways to save. I’ve changed insurance companies and right now I’m looking at a mortgage refinance. I haven’t done the math but I think that I might be saving about as much as I was making after taxes before.
I thought that losing my job was the end of the world. Turns out it was anything but.
Faye
Dealing with “shopping therapy”
Here is a tactic I found helpful when I used to use “shopping therapy” that others might find useful. I kept a running list of items that I would need to buy, but weren’t “urgent” like:
replacement light bulbs a fall jacket (that was going to be needed) birthday present that was required for the next month rug for the spare bathroom
You get the idea. Then when I really had an urge to shop, I grabbed the list and killed two birds with one stone. I got to shop and got errands done at the same time without going over my budget. Another tactic was to allow myself to shop, but only in certain stores like Goodwill or St. Vincent De Paul.
Peggy S.
Pandemic cooking
After nine months of being locked in our house, I’ve cooked over 800 meals! And I’m tired! So here’s my solution. For dinner recipes I’m doubling most of them and turning half into a freezer meal. Then I also plan leftovers that can be used for lunches. So far breakfasts have been eggs, pancakes or waffles, but that’s going to get cut back too. I plan on making a large batch of oatmeal each week that should be enough for two or three days. Understand that I don’t mind feeding my family, but I don’t want to spend two or three hours a day in the kitchen!
Beverly