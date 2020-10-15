Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2020 NPD Group. Note: Some print unit sales volume for this week was estimated due to late retailer feeds.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
2. Troubles in Paradise. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
3. The Searcher. Tana French. Viking
4. Leave the World Behind. Rumaan Alam. Ecco
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. V.E. Schwab. Tor
6. The Evening and the Morning. Ken Follett. Viking
7. The Book of Two Ways. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
8. The Coast-to-Coast Murders. Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown
9. Magic Lessons. Alice Hoffman. Simon & Schuster
10. The Harbinger II. Jonathan Cahn. Frontline
HARDCOVER
NONFICTION
1. Modern Comfort Food. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
2. Humans. Brandon Stanton. St. Martin’s
3. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook. Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
4. Blackout. Candace Owens. Threshold
5. The 99% Invisible City. Mars/Kohlstedt. HMH
6. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld. Simon & Schuster
7. Rage. Bob Woodward. Simon & Schuster
8. Didn’t See That Coming. Rachel Hollis. Dey Street
9. Forward. David Jeremiah. W Publishing
10. Killing Crazy Horse. O’Reilly/Dugard. Holt