(TNS) — Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi. Charles Soule. Del Rey
2. Neighbors. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
3. The Vanishing Half. Brit Bennett. Riverhead
4. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
5. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Doubleday
6. Ready Player Two. Ernest Cline. Ballantine
7. Anxious People. Fredrik Backman. Atria
8. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown
9. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. The Awakening. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER
NONFICTION
1. A Promised Land. Barack Obama. Crown
2. Keep Sharp. Sanjay Gupta. Simon & Schuster
3. Know Yourself, Know Your Money. Rachel Cruze. Ramsey
4. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
5. Untamed. Glennon Doyle. Dial
6. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget. Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson
7. Caste. Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
8. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
9. Get Out of Your Head. Jennie Allen. WaterBrook
10. D&D: Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. Wizards of the Coast
MASS MARKET
1. Shadows in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
2. Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in). Julia Quinn. Avon
3. Preacher’s Carnage. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
4. An Irish Wish. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
5. Moral Compass. Danielle Steel. Dell
6. Blood in the Dust. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. The Inn. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
8. Out of the Storm. B.J. Daniels. HQN
9. Unsolved. Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central
10. Bitter Pill. Fern Michaels. Zebra
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. My Hero Academia, Vol. 26. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
2. Home Body. Rupi Kaur. Andrews McMeel
3. Burn After Writing (pink). Sharon Jones. TarcherPerigee
4. The Dutch House. Ann Patchett. Harper Perennial
5. Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in). Julia Quinn. Avon
6. The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook. Jeffrey Eisner. Voracious
7. The Next Right Thing Guided Journal. Emily P. Freeman. Revell
8. NYPD Red 6. Patterson/Karp. Grand Central
9. News of the World (movie tie-in). Paulette Jiles. Morrow
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea. TJ Klune. Tor