Five things we learned from Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17:
1. Strong up front
The return of Melvin Gordon was supposed to be the missing piece for the Chargers, who opened the season with high expectations of returning to the AFC playoffs.
After holding out for the first four games, Gordon returned in Week 5 and was supposed to take on a bigger role against the Steelers.
By having Gordon and all-purpose back Austin Ekeler available, the Chargers had a formidable combination to use against the Steelers’ 22nd-ranked run defense.
At least that was the way it was supposed to work.
Instead, the Steelers kept the Chargers running game in check, giving up just 32 yards on 14 carries. Gordon, for all the pomp and circumstance surrounding his return, had 18 yards on eight attempts.
The tone was set on the first series. After the Chargers got a first down, Gordon gained 2 yards and lost 1 on back-to-back runs. Forced into a third-and-long, the Chargers didn’t convert.
When a pair of turnovers helped the Steelers take a 14-0 lead, the Chargers had to ease up on their running game. Down 21-0 at halftime, they had to abandon it almost completely, trying just two runs in the second half.
Entering the game, the Steelers hadn’t allowed fewer than 73 rushing yards in a game, and that came in their lone win. Making the performance Sunday more impressive was that the Steelers played the final three quarters without defensive end Stephon Tuitt. Tyson Alualu and Dan McCullers had to play significant snaps, and they helped produce the defense’s best effort at stopping the run this season.
2. Timely offense
By establishing a running game and converting third-down opportunities, the Steelers dictated the offensive tempo for the first time this season. The Steelers controlled the clock for more than 34 minutes, the first time they had the edge in time of possession through six games.
Devlin Hodges, making his debut as an NFL starter, engineered a touchdown drive in the second quarter that consumed 9 minutes, 9 seconds. In the third quarter, he directed a field-goal drive that encompassed nearly seven minutes.
Running backs James Conner and Benny Snell Jr. became focal pieces of the gameplan, and their play was a major reason Hodges didn’t have to attempt many high-stress passes. Conner finished with 119 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Snell, playing his most significant role of the season, led all rushers with 75 yards on 17 attempts.
Coach Mike Tomlin’s goal was to ease the burden placed on Hodges, and Conner and Snell were more than up to the challenge.
3. Missing wideouts
The emphasis on the Conner-Snell tandem meant the Steelers wide receivers took a backseat.
The receivers were such an afterthought that rookie Diontae Johnson led his position group with two catches for 14 yards. JuJu Smith-Schuster was held to one catch on four targets for 7 yards. Donte Moncrief and Ryan Switzer had one catch apiece, and Johnny Holton was kept off the scoresheet.
All together, the wide receivers combined for five catches and 30 yards.
Even the tight ends were inconsequential in the passing game as Vance McDonald and Nick Vannett each had one reception for 5 yards.
4. Backed into a corner
Artie Burns received a game ball for his play in the secondary that came after starter Steve Nelson was held back in Pittsburgh with his groin injury. It was the first start of the season for Burns, who was benched for almost the entire second half of the 2018 season and the first five games this year.
The depth was tested further when Joe Haden exited in the second half with a groin injury. This meant Cameron Sutton, who typically plays in nickel and dime situations, was on the field for every snap as the other outside corner.
Sutton provided the game-sealing interception after the Chargers got the ball back at their 1 with 63 seconds left. Sutton also covered the Chargers’ onside kick attempt after Philip Rivers pulled the Chargers within a touchdown by throwing his second TD pass to tight end Hunter Henry.
The Steelers finished with two interceptions and have matched their 2018 season total of eight after just six weeks.
The emphasis on deflecting passes at the line of scrimmage paid off when Alualu tipped a pass into Devin Bush’s arms in the first quarter. McCullers also deflected a pass, one of nine passes defensed for the Steelers in the game.
5. Berry good job
Jordan Berry gets maligned for his net punting average, but he had a healthy 44.5 average on four attempts. He had a long punt of 59 yards that backed up the Chargers to their 21. He placed two other punts inside the 20: one that resulted in a fair catch at the 9 and his final attempt that was downed at the 1.