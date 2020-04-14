I was as big a fan of the XFL as just about anyone I know.
I read every article I found, visited team websites and the main site and did just about whatever I could to learn the league and its players and be ready to watch every play of every game this season. That’s how excited I was for spring football.
And then it got taken away in a heartbeat.
Like every other sport on the planet, the XFL was shut down due to the coronavirus. It lost half its regular season and all of the playoffs, but there was no reason to think that it wouldn’t come back in 2021. XFL owner Vince McMahon had put up a lot of his own money and pretty much guaranteed the league could go a few seasons and by that time, the hope was it would be able to sustain itself.
But the coronavirus changed all that and the XFL filed for bankruptcy and a source close to the league said it could be sold. XFL chief operating officer Jeffrey Pollack didn’t say the league was going out of business, but staffers on a conference call with him last Friday are sure the league will not return.
That’s a shame.
The league was competitive. I likened it to watching college football, maybe not on the level of the Big 10 or SEC, but not too far off.
There were a lot of cool innovations, chief among them a new, safer kickoff and a 25-second clock between the plays. I would love to see the NFL adopt these changes, especially the play clock to shorten games. XFL games were always over in three hours.
The first incarnation of the XFL two decades ago led to some changes to the NFL broadcasts and I can see that happening again. The XFL allowed fans more access to the game, during the game with player and even coach interviews while action was happening. And it took fans into the replay booth to see how the officials reviewed a play.
These were well received and it’s likely the NFL will implement some things from the XFL again.
But unfortunately that seems that is all spring football is good for, helping the NFL in various ways with its broadcasts and product by giving them ideas.
I am pretty sure we won’t see another startup football league any time soon, and I don’t know if a spring football league will ever make it — unless it is fully funded and run by the NFL.
What I would love to see is the NFL put together an 8-team league where it staffs the teams with players and young coaches from each of the eight divisions. The NFL could perhaps carry a larger practice squad and then those players (along with others that are out of football but could use a second chance) would make up the teams.
The NFL could use this league as a way to further evaluate its young players and projects and perhaps a few players like the XFLs PJ Walker and Donald Parham could thrive and earn a roster spot on the big club.
Yeah, that’s probably a pipe dream. But I’m holding out hope that spring football succeeds in my lifetime.