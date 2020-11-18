(TNS) — For the first time, Mountain Top Lectures and the University of North Georgia, will host its lecture online for free.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Peter Enns, Biblical scholar and theologian, will speak for an hour and share ideas from his most recent book, “How the Bible Actually Works: In Which I Explain How An Ancient, Ambiguous, and Diverse Book Leads Us to Wisdom Rather Than Answers and Why That’s Great News.”
Michael Proulx, UNG associate professor of history and member of the Mountain Top Lectures board of directors, said the program chooses topics at the intersection of religion, faith and society in the modern world. For many people sincere in their faith as a Christian, he said the lectures — which typically take place three times per year — have challenged their perspectives.
Create your own user feedback survey
While viewing Enns’ lecture on Saturday, Proulx encourages people to truly listen and think about what they believe in.
“He will talk about how authors of the Bible in the New and Old Testament present different portraits of God, depending on their own circumstances and explain how these differences between the old and new work for us,” Proulx said.
“This is an individual who talks about historical contexts and perspectives of the message. If you want to strengthen, if you want to expand, if you want to just learn something, it’s a good way to do it, certainly for free.”
Enns is an Abram S. Clemens professor of Biblical Studies at Eastern University. In addition to his academic work, he hosts the podcast “The Bible For Normal People.”
“I think one of the challenges we live in today is we’re really siloed, we’ve picked our teams and we don’t listen well,” Proulx said. “This is one environment where we’re hoping people of similar intellectual, spiritual endeavor gather together and listen to someone talk about something they all share.”
Mountain Top Lectures’ Fist Virtual Lecture
- What: Free online lecture with Peter Enns, Biblical scholar and theologian
- When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
- Where: Online via Zoom
- To register and more info: mountaintoplectures.org
Because of the pandemic, Proulx said the previous two scheduled lectures were canceled. He said the event typically draws 100-130 people to UNG’s Dahlonega campus for a day of back-to-back lectures.
Usually non-UNG faculty and students are charged to attend, but Saturday’s virtual talk will be free to all viewers.
“Because we couldn’t do the last two, we wanted to make sure to let people know we’re still around,” Proulx said. “The best way to do that was to sponsor this one ourselves and leave it open to the public.”
Those who become a member of Mountain Top Lectures will be able to participate in a Q&A with Enns after the talk. To register for the free lecture, visit mountaintoplectures.org