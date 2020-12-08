Suggested Scripture(s): John 1:1-14
As a young child, I always enjoyed listening to the “Great Songs of Christmas” albums that would come out each year for the holiday season. The recordings were usually sponsored by either the Good Year or Firestone companies.
I remember on one of these albums was a “pop style” version of the hymn, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!,” sung by the Ray Coniff singers. I was in the 4th grade, I think, and I remember liking that recorded version of what is still one of my favorite Christmas carols.
Years later, however, after becoming a Christian and then answering a call to Christian ministry, I started paying more attention to the words of many well-known church hymns than just a hymn or carol’s first line or stanza. And this was especially the case for those having to do with Advent and Christmas.
I realized that in the “pop” version of the Christmas carol that I had liked as a child, the words to the last part of one of the stanzas were replaced with the words to the chorus. The words replaced were: “Mild, He lays His glory by, born that man no more may die, Born to raise the sons of earth, Born to give them second birth…” Maybe the words were too complicated to understand –the musician or producers thought –so replacing a key doctrinal or theological truth from the song was an easier thing to do, maybe making the recording appeal to a wider buying and listening audience.
Over the years since then, it has made me realize that in our culture, church-going or not, many may be familiar with the first line or verse of a particular Christmas carol as well as the tune, but may not be as aware of the many stanzas which follow, stanzas which explicitly describe what we really believe about the person, nature, and work of Jesus Christ, and the reason he was born in the first place.
Christmas hymns and carols, we must remember, were written because of Easter and Christ’s resurrection, therefore reflecting the church’s most deeply held beliefs about “God with us” as Immanuel and what God has done for us in Jesus Christ.
So, if we want a really good summary of what the church has believed and professed for almost 2,000 years about Jesus, the Son of God, maybe try to take a few minutes this holiday season to read all the words in each stanza of your favorite Christmas hymns. Some can even be used as prayers of thanksgiving and affirmations of faith. Here is a sample of what you will find:
Verse 2 of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!”: …Veiled in flesh the God-head see; Hail th’incarnate Deity, Pleased as man with men to dwell, Jesus, our Emmanuel.
From “Good Christian Friends, Rejoice”: Christ was born to save! Christ was born to save!
From Verse 3 of “O Come, All Ye Faithful”: Word of the Father, Now in flesh appearing! O come, let us adore Him…Christ the Lord…
From “Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence”: Christ our God to earth descendeth, our full homage to demand.
And from verse 6 of “The First Noel”: Then let us all with one accord Sing praises to our heavenly Lord, That hath made heaven and earth of nought, And with His blood mankind hath bought.
I invite all of us to read these and other verses from our favorite Christmas hymns as one way to begin our Christmas celebration this year, to be reminded the reason for celebrating Jesus’ birthday in the first place: because he was crucified and now is risen. Thanks be to God!