CURWENSVILLE — The 17th annual Home for the Holidays celebration in Curwensville will not only celebrate the upcoming holidays, it will pay homage to the sacrifice and service of local veterans with a special day of activities Nov. 9.
Home for the Holidays, set for Nov. 7-9, is hosted by the Curwensville Merchants Association, the organization representing the town’s businesses. Association President Christina McCracken encouraged everyone to visit the town, during the event, to help them get prepared for the fast-approaching holiday season, “Home for the Holidays is a town-wide event that offers something for all ages.
We have entertainment, activities and specials. Nearly 30 merchants and 10 non-profit organizations are participating in the three-day event,” she said, adding, “Home for the Holidays promises businesses with great items sure to check off most of the names on your gift-giving list with individualized service.”
Home for the Holidays got its start in 2002 as several Curwensville businesses who simultaneously hosted their holiday open houses. That humble beginning has grown into a three-day bonanza of shopping, holiday activities and open houses with displays, giveaways and refreshments with the goal of putting participants in the holiday spirit.
The 2019 festivities have an addition this year with several events planned to honor local residents who served in the military. McCracken said “Since Home for the Holidays falls on the weekend preceding Veteran’s Day again this year, members of the Curwensville Merchant’s Association felt strongly about honoring local veterans. We just wanted to show them how much we appreciate their service. Events for veterans start with a brunch hosted by the American Legion Joshua Earl Sipes Post No. 505 where those veterans who made a reservation to attend will get a special card to present to participating merchants where they will receive a special token of appreciation. Veterans and the public are then invited to wear the nation’s colors and walk in the parade. After the parade concludes there will be a ceremony hosted by the Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society,” she explained.
There are several new activities that have been added to the festival’s schedule, McCracken explained. In addition to the veterans appreciation activities, an officer from Curwensville Borough Police Department will be offering fingerprinting for kids beginning at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Stuff Store, 301 Filbert St., Curwensville.
There will also be roaming entertainers including Magician David Houser, Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre and strolling carolers. On Nov. 7, the local florists, Curwensville Florist and Bouquets by Jill, will be hosting a Wine and Design event where participants can design a floral arrangement.”
“We hope everyone will enjoy the goings on around town,” McCracken said. A full schedule of activities and times along with downloadable copies of the stamp sheet is available on the association’s website, www.curwensvillemerchants.com. Changes to the schedule and minute updates will be available on the association’s Facebook page.