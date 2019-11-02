Veterans will be the honored guests Nov. 9 at Curwensville Merchants Home for the Holidays celebration. The activities are sponsored by the association, Joshua Earl Sipes Post No. 505 and local community groups.
Veterans who made reservations may attend a free breakfast between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon. During breakfast, all veterans attending will receive a card from the Curwensville Merchants Association which they may present at participating businesses to receive a small token of appreciation. The card is good throughout the day.
The Home for the Holidays parade steps off at noon and marches down State Street between the intersections of Walnut and Filbert Street. Veterans and those wishing to say thank you to them are invited to participate in the parade. In lieu of traditional holiday colors, veterans, participants and those attending are encouraged to wear their uniforms or dress in red, white and blue attire.
Following the parade, there will be a veterans’ appreciation ceremony, which will take place at the Doughboy monument at Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of State and Locust streets or the Curwensville Presbyterian Church, 430 Locust St., Curwensville, depending on weather. Following the ceremony, veterans and their families are invited to spend the afternoon in town, visiting merchants and enjoying the displays and entertainment.
Earlier this year, the Curwensville Merchant members began reaching out to the community for a plan to honor veterans because the annual Home for the Holidays celebration dates are so close to Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Since then, several community groups have joined in the effort, including the Curwensville American Legion, Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society, local boy and girl scouts, and others.
For more information about veterans activities or Home for the Holidays, visit www.curwensvillemerchants.com or its Facebook page.