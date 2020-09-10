Roberto Clemente has impacted generations of baseball players, inspiring major leaguers from his native Puerto Rico and elsewhere by the way he played for the Pirates during his Hall of Fame career and the way he lived his life. His impact was evident Wednesday when baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day and players wore Clemente’s No. 21 and called for it to be retired leaguewide.
But it would be hard to find a current player whose life has been impacted more by Clemente than Neil Walker. The Phillies were off Wednesday, so they’ll celebrate Clemente on Thursday. And it will certainly carry extra meaning for Walker, one of the team’s utility players.
“I literally owe Roberto Clemente my life,” Walker said last year in an interview with the Marlins TV broadcast.
Walker’s father, Tom, was a major-league pitcher and met Clemente while playing winter ball in the 1970s in Puerto Rico. In December 1972, an earthquake ravaged Nicaragua while the league was on a holiday break and Clemente arranged for people to drop donations off at the stadium.
Tom Walker offered his help and spent a few days loading a truck and driving the goods to the airport.
On New Year’s Eve, Walker told Clemente that he wanted to fly with him to Nicaragua. But there was no room on the plane.
Clemente told Walker to enjoy his holiday.
“I can still see him standing on the ramp to the plane and I’m talking to him. I’m probably the last ballplayer to see him alive,” Tom Walker said in a 2017 interview during a Reds game. “As I worked my way back to my apartment that evening, the person across the street from me came over to tell me that his plane had crashed and there were no survivors.”
Tom Walker would pitch five more seasons in the big leagues, meet his wife, Carolyn, and have four children. Neil Walker was born in 1985, 17 years after Clemente kept his father off the plane, and grew up outside Pittsburgh, the town that is still in love with No. 21.
The Pirates drafted Walker in 2004, and he played seven years at PNC Park, which is connected to downtown Pittsburgh by a bridge named after Clemente and a right-field fence that is 21 feet high. It’s easy to feel Clemente’s presence in Pittsburgh. But Walker did not need any reminders.
“I always felt like I had an angel on my side,” Walker said.