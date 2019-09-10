The Jennifer Dulos case: 5 things to know about the disappearance of the Connecticut mother

(TNS) — Jennifer Farber Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, Conn., was reported missing on May 24 after missing multiple appointments in New York.
More than three months later, police continue their investigation into the disappearance of Farber Dulos, and have recently revealed new theories as to what they believe happened that day.
If you are just catching up on the case, here’s what you need to know:
IS JENNIFER FARBER DULOS ALIVE?
The last time Jennifer Farber Dulos was seen alive was the morning of Friday, May 24 when she dropped her children at New Canaan Day School. She was reported missing later that day by family and friends after missing several medical appointments in New York.
There has been no sign of her since. While police have long said they are treating the case as both a missing persons and a criminal investigation, the Connecticut State Police released new information on Sept. 4 that points to the theory that she was killed in her home the morning she disappeared.
Is it possible she is still alive?
Early in the investigation, her estranged husband’s lawyer floated what has been called the “Gone Girl” theory — in which Jennifer simply disappeared. Friends and family rejected that notion as absurd, saying Jennifer was devoted to her children and would never abandon them willingly. There has been no sign of her anywhere for more than three months. The police are actively investigating the case as a violent crime.
Police revealed new theories and evidence after Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis were arrested for a second time in connection with the Jennifer Farber Dulos case. Here’s what we learned.
DO THEY HAVE A SUSPECT?
The criminal investigation has focused on Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction and interfering in the case, but not with murder. For the first time, on Sept. 4, police outlined a theory of how Dulos may have killed Jennifer, pieced together using an array of video surveillance and witness statements. They believe he was waiting for her to return to her home after she took the kids to school that morning and attacked her in the garage of her New Canaan home. The evidence against Dulos includes video of the truck they suspect he was driving traveling between his hometown of Farmington and New Canaan, a mix of Jennifer’s blood and Dulos’ DNA on a sink in her home and evidence he was disposing items stained with her blood in Hartford the night she disappeared.
HAS ANYONE BEEN CHARGED IN THE CASE?
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the disposal of items police say were found in trash cans along Albany Avenue in Hartford that included sponges, rags and other items stained with Jennifer Farber Dulos’ blood.
The Courant has also reported police were looking for a knife and a section of carpet that may have been disposed in the same area. In early September both were arrested again on tampering with evidence charges stemming from the cleanup of the red Toyota truck that police believe was used in the crime.
Troconis told police that she saw Dulos cleaning a ‘coffee spill’ the inside of the truck. He handed her a stained towel that she said didn’t have a coffee smell. No one has been charged with murder and her body has not been found.
WHAT EVIDENCE DO STATE POLICE HAVE AGAINST FOTIS DULOS?
Police have surveillance videos from Albany Avenue in Hartford that show a man they believe to be Dulos throwing garbage bags into at least two trash cans. The bags contained bloody items, including a Vineyard Vines shirt that they believe Jennifer Farber Dulos was wearing the day she disappeared.
DNA testing revealed the blood belonged to Farber Dulos. Last week, in a 43-page arrest warrant, they revealed a wide range of other video evidence they have assembled showing a red Toyota truck driving to and from New Canaan on May 24. The truck, which they say was driven by Fotis Dulos, parks in an inlet on Lapham Road in New Canaan just 100 feet where Farber Dulos’ truck is later found that night. It is then seen on video being driven back to a Farmington house on Mountain Spring Road owned by Dulos’ company, The Fore Group.
Troconis has told investigators when she arrived at the Farmington house that Dulos was cleaning a “coffee spill” from the front seat of the truck. He handed her a stained towel that she said didn’t smell like coffee. She placed it in a black garbage bag she had brought with her.
ARE FOTIS DULOS AND JENNIFER FARBER DULOS DIVORCED?
In February 2017, after discovering an affair between Dulos and Troconis, Jennifer Farber Dulos left the couple’s Farmington home with their five children and filed for divorce. It has been a bitter, a contentious case full of back-and-forth accusations of ignoring court orders, threatening each other in front of the children and allegations of threats to hurt the children or each other.
The divorce is still pending, although attorney’s for Dulos have asked the judge to dismiss the case since Jennifer is missing. Dulos was severely restricted in terms of custody, with the court allowing only supervised visits between Dulos and his children — the last one which occurred two days before she disappeared in the backyard of her New Canaan home.
Since her disappearance, the custody battle has continued – between Dulos and Gloria Farber, Jennifer’s mother, who has been granted temporary custody of the couple’s five children.