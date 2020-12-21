Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, transitioning to light snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, transitioning to light snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.