Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 345 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON ELK HUNTINGDON MCKEAN MIFFLIN POTTER SNYDER UNION WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BRADFORD, CLEARFIELD, COUDERSPORT, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, HUNTINGDON, JOHNSTOWN, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN, MOUNT UNION, RENOVO, RIDGWAY, SELINSGROVE, ST. MARYS, STATE COLLEGE, AND WARREN.