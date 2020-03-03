It may not surprise you to know that I have read and watched The Lord of the Rings dozens of times. I have entire passages memorized.
One of my favorite moments, more so in the movies than the books, was when Sam and Frodo are at their low point in The Two Towers. Frodo despairs and asks Sam what they’re fighting for. Sam gives a speech, edited for space here:
“It’s like in the great stories, Mr. Frodo, the ones that really mattered. Full of darkness and danger, they were… Those were the stories that stayed with you, that meant something, even if you were too small to understand why. But I think, Mr. Frodo, I do understand… There’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it’s worth fighting for.”
Now the actual quote in the book is much longer and rambling, touching on lore and legend from Middle-Earth. One of the advantages the movies had over the books was the ability to distill some of the great quotes into their essences.
Coronavirus outbreaks, flu outbreaks, stock setting a plunge record (even though President Trump single-handedly fixed the stock market), the opioid crisis, children dying of this or that or the other thing, floods, fires, never-ending wars, almost wars, Russian meddling or non-meddling, the 501st Democratic Debate, Donald Trump Jr. calling teachers losers, The Biggest Loser returning to television — it’s almost like a giant meteor wiping out all life would be a blessing. I confess that I have given in to the allure of the bleakness of life. Like Frodo, I found myself despairing, sitting on my back porch in the dark listening to the February rain and wondering why I should go to work in the morning.
There’s some good in this world. You just have to look for it.
My little community has been rocked with kids with cancer and kids who are rushed to hospitals and may be on life-support forever, yet they gave and gave until you thought they had nothing left. Now, a wonderful family in my community lost their home in a fire, and the outpouring of support I saw just the day after showed me that the community isn’t done helping out.
The fact of the matter is, we all have dark places and times. I work in the news business. As I finished typing the report on the fire, knowing full well that some of my students were impacted by that fire, I was heartbroken. But as I pulled up the Fire Wire Facebook page, I saw the comments asking where to donate and who to talk to. People asked what the family needs immediately. I was reminded of when my parents’ house burned down a couple of years ago. People came from everywhere — even people we haven’t talked to in years! Mom and dad were struck with the kindness they got. They even got too many clothes and had to turn some away. A good problem to have when, a few moments before, you had nothing.
And another case in point: my father-in-law’s car was hit by a deer recently. He pulled over and tried to get out to look at the damage. Someone pulled over to help him, and that person calmed him down and helped him assess how much damage the deer had caused. Kindness from a stranger is always appreciated.
The deer continued into the woods, by the way. Jerk.
I’m writing this column as much for myself as for you. Including the fire, I have heard dozens of hard stories from my students this week alone. And since I work in newspaper and teach a journalism class, I see the terrible headlines. Something has to get me inside and out of the darkness, listening to the rain.
That something has to be me. So, I’m writing a positive column today. I don’t know if you need something positive in your life, too. Maybe the other columns around me are positive. I think we need a break from the yelling.
Remember, when you’re down and about to despair, when you’re praying for a giant meteor to hit the reset button for life on this rock, that there’s some good in this world. And it’s worth fighting for.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.