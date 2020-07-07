The deadline to sign outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a long-term contract is quickly approaching and getting a deal done remains a long shot for the Steelers.
The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Dupree in March, and he signed the tender in April. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement before July 15, he will be paid $15.8 million on the one-year tag in 2020.
There are myriad reasons why it will be challenging for the Steelers and Dupree to come to terms before the deadline.
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed contract negotiations for all players across the league. The Steelers have expressed an interest in signing Dupree to a long-term deal, but he is not their first priority. Veteran defensive end Cam Heyward, who is entering the final year of his contract, is first in line for a new deal.
Unless the Steelers get a new deal done with Heyward in the next week, it’s hard to envision a scenario where they sign Dupree. And Heyward confirmed two weeks ago his contract talks were on hold.
The Steelers view Dupree as an integral part of their defense. That’s why they are committed to making him one of their highest-paid players this year.
But making Dupree one of the team’s highest-paid players over the long term simply might not be feasible given the number of his teammates who are due for big contract extensions in the coming years.
Fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has two years remaining on his rookie deal, is in line to become one of the league’s highest-paid defenders. He could command $20 million or more per season on his next contract.
As much as the Steelers value Dupree, Watt has three more career sacks (34 ½ to Dupree’s 31 ½) in two fewer seasons. There is a pecking order on roster construction. This fact was not lost on Dupree when he talked about his future in December.
“I know it’s a business,” Dupree said. “I know a lot of people have to get paid.”
Watt isn’t the only young member of the Steelers defense that will command top dollar at his position. Minkah Fitzpatrick, the All-Pro safety who was acquired in a trade with Miami last September, will be up for a new contract in 2023.
GAME OF TAG
How the franchise tag has worked for the Steelers
Year, player, result next season
2020, Bud Dupree, TBD
2018, Le’Veon Bell, departed
2017, Le’Veon Bell, tagged again
2014, Jason Worilds, retired
2011, LaMarr Woodley, new deal
2010, Jeff Reed, cut midseason
2009, Max Starks, new deal
2008, Max Starks, tagged again
2002, Jason Gildon, new deal
1995, Carnell Lake, signed new deal
1994, Eric Green, departed
It’s not realistic for the Steelers to be able to keep all of their young talent, and the draft might have provided some clues for how the Steelers are planning for the long term. They drafted Charlotte outside linebacker Alex Highsmith in the third round in the draft in April.
The previous time the Steelers placed the franchise tag on an outside linebacker, they took a different approach.
In 2011, LaMarr Woodley was designated the franchise player. The Steelers waited until the fifth round to select outside linebacker Chris Carter out of Fresno State. They selected three other defenders before him — defensive end Cam Heyward in the first round and cornerbacks Curtis Brown and Cortez Allen in the third and fourth.
Highsmith was the first defender the Steelers selected this year after taking receiver Chase Claypool in the second round. They did not have a first-round pick after trading for Fitzpatrick last year.
It’s not that the Steelers don’t value Dupree’s contributions. He earned the franchise tag by having his best season to date in 2019.
It simply might come down to the financial realities of building a roster in the modern-day NFL.
By drafting Highsmith, the Steelers have a viable backup plan in place if Dupree departs as a free agent after the season. Highsmith is the most likely candidate to fill the starting role in 2021, although reserves Ola Adeniyi and Tuzar Skipper could be in the mix, too.
“We’ve always said it will always be our intention to try and get Bud signed to a long-term deal so he can finish his career here,” general manager Kevin Colbert said in April. “We have a very dynamic duo with Bud and TJ, and I’d like to see that end together.”
The clock is ticking as the deadline approaches. If it passes without a new deal the Steelers could be looking at a new beginning at outside linebacker in 2021.