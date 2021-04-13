Suggested Scripture(s): Psalm 139; Romans 8:26-27; Matthew 28:20; Hebrews 4:14-16
Well, it has almost been two weeks following Easter Sunday; but in the calendar for the church year, there continues a season of “Eastertide” for the six Sundays after Easter that commemorate the 40 days Jesus remained on earth after His resurrection. So the third week of Easter is now upon us this weekend and with it, spring is finally here in Pennsylvania as bright yellow daffodils unfold and forsythia pop out of their buds. Leaf buds on trees are now turning soft green and fruit trees are just beginning to add their shades of pink. So we don’t want to ignore God’s beautiful artwork of flowers and trees and animals and butterflies. It is the perfect metaphor for all that can happen in each of us during this season of Eastertide.
Because of Jesus Christ, we too, can emerge in beauty of heart, mind, and spirit as God’s image is renewed within each of us by Christ, helping to make the world better for our presence instead of the opposite. We are all challenged in Eastertide (me too) to walk closer to Jesus. And don’t think for a moment that I find this any easier than you do. I simply know that if we approach it together and with intentionality, God will be there to guide and prod and love us into a new and deeper relationship with Him. For every two weeks or so, I find that my words in these pages are holding me to the same spiritual walk and work that I am attempting to offer for each of you.
So it is appropriate for us all to think about what can stop us from embarking on or staying on this closer walk and journey with Jesus Christ. I think we have to deal with the things that derailed us in the past. I think we get sidetracked by our sin. Technically, we know that Jesus died for our sins, but I think we still feel burdened by them, embarrassed by them, and even at times fearful because of them, even feeling that we are unworthy of His love, much less His sacrifice on the cross. We forget how Jesus’ sacrifice gifts us – with forgiveness of all our sins and restored relationship with our heavenly Father, a relationship that is now becomes eternal.
Here is a story that might help understand this better that was shared by Pastor Katie Hopper with her congregation in Philipsburg – I’m not sure who wrote it, but let’s think about the point made by its author:
I was at TJ Maxx today and heard a loud crash and something shattering. Being nosy, I walked towards the sound and saw some people whispering and looking back to the end of the next aisle.
When I walked down that aisle, I saw that an older lady had hit a shelf and many things had fallen to the ground and broken. She was kneeling on the floor embarrassed, frantically trying to clean up. I felt so bad for her. Everyone was just standing there staring at her. So, I went and knelt beside her and told her not to worry and started helping her pick up the broken pieces. After about a minute, the store manager came and knelt beside us and said, “Leave it, we will clean this up.” The lady, totally embarrassed said, “I need to pay for all this.” The manager smiled, helped her to her feet and said, “No ma’am, we have insurance for this, you do not have to pay anything!”
Wherever you are, close your eyes, and imagine God doing the same for you! Imagine the broken pieces of your mistakes or the pieces of your broken heart from all the blows life has thrown at you all over the floor and you’re there trying to collect all of the pieces and fix them yourself. Now imagine Jesus comes and kneels right down beside you, smiles and says to you, “Leave it all there, I will clean this up for you.” He loves us that much and wants to put all of those pieces back together if we will let Him! With Him we have this insurance and it’s called GRACE! It’s free! All we have to do is ask Him to forgive us, help us, and to heal us.
God is faithful! I promise! So let’s not let our sins and the other gods or idols we have put before God any longer get in the way of Jesus coming closer and walking with us in a new way this Eastertide.
Allow Him to bless you with his presence and love. Allow Him to show you just how much He loves you by spending time with Him.