WASHINGTON (TNS) — U.S. special forces in Syria carried out a successful operation in which Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State militant group, died, President Trump announced Sunday.
“Last night the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said during a televised appearance at the White House.
The raid, which Trump said took roughly two hours, was carried out Saturday in Syria’s Idlib Province, in the northwestern part of the country.
No U.S. personnel were killed in the raid, Trump said, adding that al-Baghdadi died by detonating a suicide vest after being trapped in a tunnel. The explosion killed three children who were with the terrorist leader, Trump said.
Two women, believed to be wives of al-Baghdadi, also died in the raid, he said, and 11 children who survived the raid were turned over to local forces.
“He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said, vowing that the U.S. would “continue to pursue the remaining ISIS terrorists,” referring to the Islamic State group.
“Last night was a great night for the United States and for the world,” Trump said. “He died like a coward, the world is now a much safer place.”
During a nearly 50-minute exchange with reporters, Trump revealed an extraordinary level of operational information about the raid — details normally withheld — with much of it aimed at driving home the argument that al-Baghdadi was not a powerful militant leader, but a weak and evil man.
“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said, adding that he watched much of the operation from the White House Situation Room as it took place.
It was “like a movie,” he said, describing al-Baghdadi being chased in the tunnel by one of the Army’s trained dogs and noting that the assault team brought a robot with them for pursuit, but didn’t use it because the operation moved too quickly.
“The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread,” he said.
Trump mixed that message with characteristic self-aggrandizement.
“Bin Laden was big, but this was bigger,” he declared at one point, referring to the 2011 raid in which U.S. forces killed Osama bin Laden during former President Obama’s tenure. Bin Laden attacked the World Trade Center, but Baghdadi attempted to build a country, Trump said. At another point he claimed, falsely, that he had advocated killing Bin Laden long before anyone else had realized the importance of the al-Qaida leader.
Trump’s rhetoric drew some immediate criticism, including from figures in his own party. Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), the senior GOP member of the House Armed Services Committee, said during an interview on CNN on Sunday that some of the remarks made him “uncomfortable.”