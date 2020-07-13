Terrelle Pryor’s windy, unorthodox football career may not be over yet, and he knows exactly which teams he hopes will give him an opportunity to prove he can still play at an NFL level.
The 31-year-old former Jeanette High School star told TMZ Sports on Sunday that he and his representatives have already been in contact with five NFL teams to discuss potentially signing the quarterback-turned-receiver who hasn’t played in a regular-season NFL game since the 2018-19 season.
Pryor only confirmed that he has been in touch with the New England Patriots, an organization that just recently signed free-agent QB Cam Newton to replace the recently departed Tom Brady. He also mentioned that he would be interested in coming home to suit up for the Steelers, though TMZ did not mention if he has had any conversations with Pittsburgh.
“Those two are very intriguing,” Pryor said of the Steelers and Patriots. “Especially Cam. I’ve been a big fan of him throughout the years. ... And, obviously, Big Ben, that’s my hometown of Pittsburgh, so that’s just two teams that I really want to play for.”
Unsurprisingly, Pryor hasn’t been able to schedule a tryout to showcase his football abilities with any team yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did, however, tell TMZ Sports that he’s worked on ways to help avoid the injuries that have hampered his performance the last few years and he is willing to play for any team that is willing to take a chance on him.
“I can still play,” Pryor said. “And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that.”
If Pryor succeeds on getting himself back on an NFL roster, it wouldn’t be the first time he has reinvented himself after many thought his professional career was over. He played quarterback at Jeanette, Ohio State and during his first few seasons in the NFL before switching to receiver full time during the 2016 season with the Browns.
Pryor showed some promise as an NFL-caliber receiver that year, catching 77 balls for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.
“I think it was pretty much known I was released and fighting to get back in the league,” Pryor told the Post-Gazette in November 2016. “At the end of the day, I think, in some ways I inspire people. You may fail, but if you keep putting your head down and grind, you win.”
After leaving Cleveland, he was much less effective at receiver during briefs stints with Washington, Buffalo and the Jets, leading to him being out of the league entirely during the 2019-20 season.
On Nov. 17, 2019, Pryor made the case to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert via Instagram for why Pittsburgh should sign him, saying he’ll do “whatever it takes” to earn a spot on his hometown squad.
Later that same month, Pryor was critically injured after being stabbed by his girlfriend Shalaya Briston in their North Side apartment. In February, an Allegheny County district judge dismissed an attempted homicide charge against Briston, but held for trial Briston’s other charge of aggravated assault and Pryor’s lone charge of simple assault.