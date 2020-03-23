With his sharp play this spring in an abbreviated XFL season, former Temple quarterback P.J. Walker made a strong case that he’s ready to get on the field in the NFL.
His old Owls head coach, Matt Rhule, apparently agrees.
The Carolina Panthers Monday reached a deal with Walker, as did another former Temple player, linebacker Tahir Whitehead, according to the NFL Network.
That brings the number to three of former Owls players signing on with Rhule, now Carolina’s head coach. Receiver Keith Kirkwood signed last week with the Panthers.
Walker, a 2016 Temple graduate from Elizabeth, N.J., owns every major career passing record for the Owls, including yards (10,669) and touchdown passes (74).
In his junior year, Temple won the East Division of the American Athletic Conference, and as a senior, Walker led the Owls to the overall AAC championship.
Walker had spent time with the Colts but was a breakout star this year in the XFL, playing for the Houston Roughnecks.
He’ll be expected to be the backup QB since the Panthers last week signed Teddy Bridgewater, basically showing the door to incumbent QB Cam Newton.
“I have been preparing for this throughout my career, and now I have made the most of the opportunity,’’ Walker told the Inquirer’s Marc Narducci earlier this month, stating his goal was to get past an NFL practice squad, where he’d spent two seasons with the Colts before being away from the sport last fall.
“I was on my couch watching a lot of football,” Walker had told the Inquirer.