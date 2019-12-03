This week, Joy was working on our Christmas card list and I was helping her decide which card goes to which person when she said, “Does anyone actually like doing Christmas cards?”
It occurred to me that, while I like receiving Christmas cards, when the holiday is over, I throw them in a giant popcorn tin, store them till the next year, go through them one last time, and then throw them out.
Well, maybe it’s more like five years.
Is that what everyone does?
I mean, I’m sure we all like getting cards, but what do we do with them when the holiday is done, and a new round of cards is coming? Does everyone do what I do and throw them into some sort of container and forget about them until the tree comes out again?
It’s like “Happy Birthday.” No one over 10 really likes having the song sung to them, and I bet most people feel awkward singing it — especially underpaid waiters at a restaurant! Yet we all do it.
I’m not sure what to do with the Christmas card thing. I hope to see cards from those I only communicate with once a year, yet I only communicate with them once a year. What does that say about our relationship?
Sorry, this is another column where I have no answers, only questions.
Life changes, and certain traditions allow us to stay connected to the way life used to be. But when we think about it, even those traditions change. When my dad’s parents were alive, our extended family was usually more connected and took part in more events together. Now, we have the Fourth of July and Christmas. As kids grow up and have their own kids, is it not important for the whole family event to splinter into smaller family groups where each family carries on the traditions of the first family? By doing so, they have changed the traditions!
Getting back to Christmas cards: If Joy and I stopped sending out Christmas cards — despite how wonderful our kid is and cute our dog is — would that upset some people? Probably. And would we initially feel guilt when we receive the first Christmas cards after our decision? I bet. But after year one, would it get easier? Most likely. And would we cease to care that we no longer send out Christmas cards? I think so.
But that first step into the unknown is always the hardest. Especially when it deals with a tradition as foundational to America as apple pie, baseball, and A Christmas Story playing for 24 hours straight on Christmas Day.
So, yeah, I don’t think I can stop. Excuse me while I go set up a mail merge and bring the present day into a tradition that I don’t like but don’t want to get rid of.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.