Whatever else Cubs fans may feel about “Sunday Night Baseball,” there’s one thing they can’t complain about on Twitter and talk radio.
The Cubbies — as their Little League Classic uniforms dubbed them — have a 4-2 record this season with ESPN’s Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza calling the action.
Here are eight takeaways from watching and listening to Sunday’s 7-1 victory over the Pirates in Williamsport, Pa.:
1. More of this, please, part 1.
There were at least three things it would be great to see more regularly.
(Make that four things, if you’re a Cubs fan and wouldn’t mind seeing them win an occasional series on the road.)
First, there ought to be a handshake line after every Major League Baseball game, or at least at the end of every series.
2. More of this, please, part 2.
Plus, how great was it to see so many Little Leaguers — including those kids in orange behind home plate — imitate Cubs reliever Craig Kimbrel’s trademark hanging-arm, pterodactyl-like stance?
It will be disappointing if this doesn’t catch on whenever the self-dubbed “Dirty Craig” pitches.
3. More of this, please, part 3.
Best of all may have been when Anthony Rizzo — appreciative of daps he got from members of the Little League World Series team from Japan and impressed with the play of shortstop Kazuhiro Kishikawa — let neither language nor protective netting prevent him from a special moment in the middle of the game.
Rizzo autographed the ball he had just hit for a home run in the sixth inning and employed Japanese teammate Yu Darvish as translator to ensure the youngster got the souvenir during the game. It was a genuine highlight.
Now, MLB players do toss balls into the stands at the end of innings and no one wants to hear fans pleading for autographs all game. The pros are expected to keep their focus on the game, after all.
But every now and then it couldn’t hurt to surprise a kid with a special keepsake in a special way, like that.
4. Guess we’ll never know whether a hot dog is a sandwich.
ESPN benefitted from having Rizzo mic’ed up as he gave away the autographed home run ball and the events leading up to it.
But it also earlier had to prematurely bail out of a less meaningful “wired” clip of Rizzo debating with Nicholas Castellanos about whether a hot dog is a sandwich because of action on the field.
Javier Baez had the audacity to double down into the left-field corner to force ESPN’s hand before Rizzo and Castellano could be heard resolving their differences.
5. Stuck in Lodi.
Visiting BB&T Ballpark at Bowman Field — home of the Class-A minor-league Williamsport Crosscutters — got Cubs radio announcer Pat Hughes reminiscing his days as voice of San Jose Missions of the Class-A California League right out of college in 1978.
Specifically, Hughes recalled the set-up that awaited him at a road game with the Lodi Crushers.
“Great people in Lodi, but do you know what the press box consisted of?” Hughes said. “A card table behind the backstop with a folding chair.”
Hughes was the complete media contingent that night.
Oh, and he said the table had holes in it. There may have been some kind of termite problem at the ballpark.
“You’re never going to hear me complain about any facility” after that, he said. “Not really. I shouldn’t.”
6. Interrupting this episode of “The Commish.”
While former A-Rod teammate and recently inducted Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mussina was chatting with ESPN’s announcers, WSCR-AM 670’s Hughes and Ron Coomer were joined by Commissioner Rob Manfred.
More noteworthy than anything Manfred told them was how gracefully Hughes slipped in his call of Jason Heyward’s third-inning home run.
Hughes didn’t miss a beat, perfectly threading the needle between Manfred’s discussion of how state and local governments ponied up to fix Bowman Field and a reflection on all the great daylong interaction between the Little League kids and major-leaguers earlier.
The subject of possibly extending the safety netting at Wrigley Field did not come up.
7. Just like old baseball cards.
Highlighting ESPN’s presentation was when it offered details on screen of what players were like when they young enough to play Little League ball.
Among the Cubs, we learned:
Kris Bryant wanted to be a dentist when he grew up.
Tony Kemp hoped to become a pilot
Kimbrel was a cellist in the 5th grade.
Castellanos played Prince Charming in a 6th-grade play.
8. Now this is appointment viewing.
Teased during ESPN’s telecast and excerpted on the postgame “SportsCenter” was a very powerful Tom Rinaldi feature on former Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers star Rocky Bleier revisiting Vietnam for the first time since he was wounded in the war.
The full version of “The Return” is set for ESPN2 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of the day Bleier was shot. It looks like it’s worth setting the DVR.