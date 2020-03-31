CURWENSVILLE — Like many youth in Progressland, Curwensville’s Sydney Spencer has spent many Saturdays at Beaver Stadium, taking in a Penn State football game.
It was there where she was first exposed to the sport of twirling as she was fascinated by the Blue Band’s Blue Sapphire and decided at a young age that it was something she wanted to do.
“We would go to games every weekend and while most kids would watch the football game, I was more drawn to the Feature Twirler who performed at halftime with the band,” Spencer said. “Around the age of 10 my parents put me in a small competitive dance group (Dream Catchers) where I took my first twirling class, and I just fell in love with it.
“When I was 12 was when I really started taking it seriously, I would teach myself as much as I could and practice outside all the time. My parents (CJ and Gidget Spencer) have always been supportive so my mom went on the hunt to find me a good coach to help me eventually twirl in college.”
Everything Sydney and her parents did paid off in a big way recently when she won a scholarship to twirl at Ole Miss.
“Many colleges really respect and help their twirling programs by giving scholarship money to their Feature Twirlers,” Spencer said. “Twirling in college is a dream to many twirlers and although rewarding it’s a very difficult process.”
Spencer had to first apply to colleges and get accepted before she could begin the audition process.
“I applied to 11 colleges and once accepted I narrowed it down to around five that I really wanted to attend.”
Next, Spencer had to send in a video audition and was invited to do a live audition at the university.
“At Ole Miss I tried out against nine other outstanding twirlers,” Spencer said. “I had to have a routine prepared for my audition. Then I also had to learn a routine there and perform it shortly after. All of this was followed by an interview with the judging panel.”
Spencer certainly must have impressed the panel at Ole Miss, because she was chosen as its newest feature twirler and quickly made the decision to accept the offer at her dream school. She was notified on Feb. 29 on her way back to Pennsylvania following her audition.
“When I got a call from the band director saying I was selected as the newest feature twirler it was a dream come true,” Spencer said. “Ole Miss has been my dream college for the last four years.
“I’m very interested in becoming a corporate attorney and they have a very successful pre-law program and a law school, which really caught my eye.”
In addition to furthering her education, Spencer will also get to be part of game days in the Southeastern Conference.
“The SEC is also very exciting and the atmosphere at games and tailgating in Mississippi all led me to want to be a member of The Pride of the South Marching Band,” Spencer said.
Being that Ole Miss was Spencer’s first choice and first audition, she then called the other schools on her list to let them know she had taken a spot and would not be auditioning anywhere else.
In addition to landing her dream role as a feature twirler at Ole Miss, Spencer has gotten a lot of opportunities through the sport. She has twirled at many Penn State basketball games and got to perform at Penn State’s THON.
“My coaches teach about giving back,” she said. “We are lucky enough to be healthy doing what we love, so they make sure we help others as much as possible. I even got to twirl at a pep rally for my school this year, which was very exciting to get to show my school what I constantly work on.”
Spencer has also gone to camps and competed at events all across the country, including Twirl Mania at the ESPN World Wide Sports Complex in Florida. She has represented Pennsylvania at Nationals in Senior Advanced Freestyle and competed at the Grand National Twirling Championships at Notre Dame.
“Grands is when all the Top 8 twirlers from states and regionals compete against each other, and I was excited to place 25th among all these amazing twirlers,” Spencer said.
After getting her start in the sport at Dream Catchers, Spencer and her parents began a search for coaches that could help her grow in the sport and develop her talents so she could reach her ultimate goal.
That led her back to Penn State’s Blue Sapphire.
“We found my coaches through the internet,” Spencer said. “My mom was searching and she found the Blue Sapphire at Penn State that I used to watch and found out her and her mom gave private lessons.
“Pam Maierhofer, PJ Burkin and Jon Burkin have been my coaches for the last six years, and they have had the most amazing impact on my life.”
Spencer was a little behind when she started taking lessons with Maierhofer, but did all she could to catch up, then excel at the sport.
“While most twirlers begin at the age of three and four I was challenged with starting late,” Spencer said. “I had a lot of catching up to do just to be competitive.
“I’ve always been a very determined person and my coaches took that and ran with it. Miss Pam, as we affectionately call her, took a little scared girl who walked in her studio and taught me confidence and the importance of showing up and doing my job.
“At first, I wasn’t even good enough to make one of the many teams, but PJ, a former Blue Sapphire, would keep me at the gym for hours to catch one new trick and she always taught me to stay positive through the process.
“Finally Jon, a former Maryland Feature Twirler and World Champion, was my driving force. Although he would challenge me with hard routines and difficult, long practices, he pushed me to make sure I lived up to my full potential and helped my dreams become reality.”
To reach those dreams, Spencer had to put in a lot of time perfecting her craft. Not only did she take individual lessons, but she also practiced many hours every day, while balancing school and varsity soccer.
“During the school year I practice every day around three hours and I go to Altoona where my coaches teach once a week for individual lessons,” Spencer said. “Every Saturday and Sunday I spend practicing with my team in Altoona. During the summer I would even wake up at 5 a.m. to go to the gym since I would have two-a-days for soccer later that evening.
“Twirling has been a positive way to help me cope with the stress and pressure of being in high school, while teaching me the importance of time management, dedication and determination.”
And all those attributes have certainly served her well as she prepares to move on to a new, exciting chapter of her life.
“Over the years my coaches have not just trained me to become a college-level twirler, but also a good person and these lessons will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Spencer said. “I can’t wait to continue my twirling career and am beyond excited to represent the University of Mississippi this fall.”