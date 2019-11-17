ALTOONA – The Penn State Altoona men’s swimming team hosted its home opener on Saturday afternoon in the Adler Natatorium, and the Lions suffered a 136-112 loss to Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference opponent Alfred State College.
Clearfield alum Isaac Swanson highlighted the Lions’ day with a team record-setting time in the 100 yard backstroke. Swanson placed second in that swim with a time of 54.60, breaking the previous Penn State Altoona men’s swimming record of 55.24. The previous record was held by Allen Shmurak, who set it February 10, 2017 during the AMCC Championships.
As a team, Penn State Altoona totaled five first place finishes in Saturday’s meet.
Swanson was responsible for two of the first places himself. He picked up the Lions’ first win of the day in the 200 Yard Freestyle, clocking in at 1:48.11 to finish atop the standings. Later, Swanson came in first place in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:02.73.