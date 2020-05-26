I’ve seen a lot of signs, billboards and TV ads this election season. They don’t tell the whole story. Seeing is believing and it’s easy to see who our next State Senator should be.
Drive around DuBois. Improvements are everywhere. Businesses. The ballfields. Downtown. And what you can’t see but sure can feel is the energy and the attitude. That’s the difference Herm Suplizio has made.
I live in Brockway. They tell me Cris Dush is my state representative but you couldn’t prove it by me. I know he’s been in Brockway for free dinners a few times but other than table scraps you won’t find any evidence he’s been here in any meaningful way.
Come to think of it, I don’t see the “Dush Difference” anywhere in the 66th District. There are only 45,000 people in Jefferson County for crying out loud. Has anyone seen Cris Dush?
Surely in six years someone somewhere has seen something, anything that Cris Dush has accomplished. Punxsutawney? Brookville? (That’s Dush’s hometown.) Reynoldsville? Sykesville? Panic? Wishaw? Ohl?
Where has he been? What has he done? Should we put his picture on a milk carton and try to find him? I want something more than an empty head, ideaology and a “rah rah!” speech mixed with crocodile tears.
Cheerleaders stand on the sidelines and wave pom poms. That’s Cris Dush.
Leaders roll up their sleeves and get after it. That’s Herm Suplizio.
We need someone who’s played the game. We need someone who has gotten things done.
The only candidate who fits that description is Herm Suplizio.
Hands down.
James L. Onoratti
Former Mayor of Brockway