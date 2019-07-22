The Community Blood Bank is urging the public to come donate blood, as the CBB is facing a critical blood shortage. The CBB is at a less than one-day supply of blood inventory, especially for blood Types A’s and O’s. The CBB is the exclusive blood provider to the Penn Highlands Healthcare hospital system – including both Penn Highlands Clearfield and Penn Highlands DuBois. It is vital those who are able come out and donate blood to help fill the blood supply for the local hospital.
Donate blood at the following drive and be automatically entered to win a great outdoor package. The package includes a Yeti 45 Tundra Cooler, a Coleman gas grill, two Yeti tumblers and an outdoor cooking set. You will also be automatically entered into a $100 AirBnB gift card raffle.
You can donate blood at the following blood drives to help save your family, friends and neighbors right here at home.
- Thursday, July 25, 1-5 p.m., Penn Highland Clearfield — Cancer Center, 815 Doctors Dr., Clearfield, PA 16830
- Friday, July 26, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Penn Highlands DuBois — CRC Building | 100 Hospital Dr., DuBois, PA 15801
Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are available.
“The Community Blood Bank is urgently in need of donors,” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Relations Specialist. “This is a matter of public safety right now. We need people to come donate to help fill the shelves so the blood products are there when accidents, traumas and illnesses happen. There is no other option.”
For more information, visit fourhearts.org or call 814-456-4206.