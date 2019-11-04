Moshannon Valley’s Summer Adams has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 26.
Adams, who was suffering from a leg injury, scored the lone goal in the District 6 Class A semifinal to help the Damsels upset top-seeded Westmont Hilltop and book her team a place in the title game.
“Summer just busts her butt day in and day out, trying to give everything no matter how hurt she is,” Mo Valley head coach Brian Wicker said. “She tries to fight through it. She’s just a very strong person, and she just fights for everything.”