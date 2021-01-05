Suggested Scriptures: Jeremiah 33:3
The prayers printed below are taken from a worship service I attended in San Antonio, Texas on New Year’s Eve, 26 years ago in 1994. Take any or all of the particular prayers or even phrases or words from the ones that speak to you as you seek to pray for God’s blessing and guidance in 2021:
Eternal God, as we stand in the shadows of the New Year, we are once more aware of the fleetingness of time and how frail is our life. So much has happened to some of us. So much hurt and/or happiness, of loss and gain, of hope and fear. And then, for some, life is much the same – no calamities, no overwhelming joys – just a year older, perhaps a bit wiser. But for all of us there has been change. We are not the same person we were a year ago – for better or worse. If there has been failure, help us to put that behind. If there have been victories and success, help us to be glad but not complacent. There are other hills to climb and new hopes to be realized.
Through many days of happy brightness and through many shadows you have brought us to this hour: often in the gladsome days we did not thank you for joy, often in the shadows we blamed you for darkness – yet, we were never alone, for you were there though we did not recognize you.
Lord, we surrender this year of 2020 and give it back to you. We give you our failures, our regrets, and our losses and disappointments, for we have no more use for them: make us now a new people, eager for the way ahead. We give you our loyalty, you the God who challenge us to believe in your Son Jesus, our Master.
We ask not special gifts for the year ahead, save only this, the gift of faith. For the whole world as it now exists, waiting for the centuries to move ahead and the years to be counted, our prayer is this: healing for all people in body, mind, and spirit, peace between nation and nation, peace between human and human, peace between me and my dear ones and my own heart, peace in all our relationships, Lord.
O Lord of all peace, arm us with courage and resolve, save us from easy goals and cautious expectations, grant us the vision to see that our chiefest joy lies in Jesus Christ our Lord, and keep us open to the possibilities that are only in Him.
As we stand on the threshold of another year, encourage us, O Father, by our few successes of the past; challenge us, O Christ, to face with fortitude what this year may bring; guide us, O Holy Spirit, by your eternal presence, and give us strength to keep our resolutions for days to come.
We pray for this New Year ahead and the time you give us. We pray for your grace to do conscientiously, in the year and time you give us, what you want us to do. Remind us that we can still sing and laugh and love and dream and dare because of You. We can respond to whatever comes with courage and persistence and patience. We can reject despair and exult in hope. We can do all these things, not in our own strength, but through the grace and truth that comes to us in Christ. So, our Father, we offer you our lives just as they are, asking you to fashion them in the image of Christ and make them shine with His radiance.
We resolve, O God,
To be true and faithful to those whom we love and who love us;
To be loyal to our friends, so that they may never feel distressed or let down by our actions;
To work with earnest endeavor, using to the full the talents which you have given us;
To be reliable in all our undertakings so that people may take our word as our bond;
To be temperate in word and action, and to resist temptation so that we may give strength to others who may be tempted;
To live in full obedience to your will so that in the doing of it we may find your peace;
To live in such a way that our lives may be worthy of Christ, your Son, to whom with you and the Holy Spirit be all honor, glory, and praise now and forever. Amen.