Glendale wrestler Solomon “Suds” Dubler has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 25.
Dubler won the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School .
“Suds wrestled lights out at the tourney,” said Vikings head coach Billy Dubler. “He beat some really good guys on the way to the title including state placewinner Connor Pierce from Harbor Creek.
“The thing that probably impressed me the most in his finals match is when he was leading 3-0, he got headlocked at the end of the second period and was losing 5-3 going into the third. Suds kept his focus and turned his opponent two times and forced a stalling call to take the 7-5 win.”