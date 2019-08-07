Suggested Scripture(s): Luke 2:51-52 & 2 Timothy 2:15
The importance of learning for people of all ages has been emphasized in the Judeo-Christian traditions since ancient times. In the first semester of my freshman year of college at Baylor University, my English 101 professor handed out the course syllabus with the learning assignments and exam schedule for the fall term.
At the end of the syllabus was a quote from Scripture – 2 Timothy 2:15 – from the King James Translation where the Apostle Paul counsels young Timothy whom he had left in charge of the church at Ephesus: Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed…
And in the Old Testament, a glimpse at passages in the book of Deuteronomy, 6:4 ff, for example, lifts up the need to teach children the faith, which in Jesus’ day included learning Hebrew. Much of the book of Proverbs is intended as life lessons and guides for the king’s young son(s) with the importance of all human wisdom being guided and formed by divine wisdom. And during the second generation of the Protestant Reformation, a school for all the children in Geneva, Switzerland was set up by theologian John Calvin and the city elders.
It is sad that in the history of our own country, beginning with laws that governed slavery and later laws and practices during the Jim Crow and segregation eras in the South, plus contract housing, neighborhood red-lining, and anti-busing efforts in the north – other forms of organized and deliberate segregation –that access to housing near schools limited and in many cases denied children of their right to learn because of skin color, economic hardship, and disproportionate support to schools with predominantly minority and/or low-income children.
Prior to the Civil War, it was actually illegal for slaves to learn to read under threat of death, and out-right poverty prevented numerous other children from learning because they had to work like their parents instead of going to school. The result was a vicious cycle of illiteracy, poverty, and crime in many places in our nation, even while at the same time the U.S. was becoming an economic and military world power.
When my wife, Katie, and I pastored in Arkansas over 20 years ago, the prison system could accurately estimate the number of prison beds that would be needed ten years into the future based on the number and percentage of third grade children who had the lowest standardized test scores in reading plus the percentage of those children of the same age who were not in school at all. And still, those most affected were minority and/or disadvantaged children – racially and/or economically.
This is why I would like to thank all in the community who have recently contributed school supplies, backpacks, and non-perishable food items to the Clearfield Ministerium’s annual “Stuff the Bus” drive during the week of the 159th Clearfield County Fair. This update also features a picture elsewhere in today’s edition which shows the unpacking of the bus this past Monday (August 5) led by Ministerium President Leanne Peters and new Clearfield Elementary School Principals Ken Veihdeffer and Jennifer Gaston.
Access to education for all children may slowly continue to improve, but without supplies and healthy food, it is still extremely difficult for many children to have an equal chance for learning and gaining an education with the tools needed to live in today’s world and lead productive lives as workers, citizens, tax-payers, and parents.
Your donations each year during fair week to “Stuff the Bus” make a real difference for children in our community starting in just a few weeks with this new school year! Mr. Veideffer and Ms. Gaston, being new to the school system here in Clearfield, have this to say: “We would like to thank the Clearfield community for the donations received through this year’s Stuff the Bus drive. It is a blessing to be part of a community that cares for and supports our children this way.”
I have also learned from Robin Clark of the Clearfield Community Food Bank of another recent donation from the Walmart Distribution Center of 2,000 notebooks to be divided and given to students at both the elementary and junior high schools here in Clearfield.
Even though Walmart is an international business and retailer, according to Ms. Clark, the Walmart distribution center in our area has as one of its community assistance mottos, “Keep everything local.” This gift obviously subsidizes the donations from you, our area residents, to the annual Stuff the Bus drive.
And even with the conclusion of this year’s fair, according to Pastor Joleen Willis of West Side United Methodist Church located near the fair-grounds, if you wish to still donate back-packs, school supplies, non-perishable food items, etc. they can continue to be dropped off during the church’s weekly office hours during the early weeks of Fall.
In Christ’s name, thank you again!