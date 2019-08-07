This is why I would like to thank all in the community who have recently contributed school supplies, backpacks, and non-perishable food items to the Clearfield Ministerium’s annual “Stuff the Bus” drive was during the week of the 159th Clearfield County Fair. Shown here unpacking of the bus this past Monday was Clearfield Elementary School Principal Ken Veihdeffer, Ministerium President Leanne Peters and Clearfield Elementary School Principal Jennifer Gaston.