(TNS) — What will the fashion world look like — especially the runway-show part — in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic?
Right now, that’s anybody’s guess. But a YouTube special streaming this afternoon might offer one permutation. It’s a virtual fashion show featuring a slew of homebound celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham and Hailey Bieber, modeling clothes out of their closets in an effort to raise awareness and funds to fight the virus.
The event, dubbed Fashion Unites, is the brainchild of Carine Roitfeld, founder of the fashion and beauty magazine CR Fashion Book (and, for a few episodes last month, a judge on Amazon’s “Making the Cut” fashion-reality competition). It will benefit amfAR Against COVID-19.
YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty, Derek Blasberg, will host the half-hour program, which is described in press materials as a “self-filmed fashion show — captured by a diverse range of models wearing creations pulled from their personal wardrobe and styled remotely by Roitfeld and her team.”
According to Tuesday’s announcement, the special will feature “appearances, walks and words” from a constellation of fashion-world stars including models Alessandra Ambrósio, Winnie Harlow, Eva Herzigova, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls and Amber Valletta.
Fashion designers in the house (well, their houses, presumably) will include Diane von Furstenberg, Alexander Wang, Virgil Abloh, Silvia Fendi, Fernando Garcia and Heron Preston.
Fashion Unites will stream on YouTube starting today (Friday) at 4 p.m. Eastern. The exact URL has not been announced, but additional information will be posted at the event’s website, crrunwayxamfar.org.