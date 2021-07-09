Pennsylvanians have long been known for their love of sports. This includes competition between teams at all levels from the pros down to the youth leagues.
The most storied rivalries are between the major league franchises of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but the fans can be just as devout at the introductory levels.
Take, for example, the villages of Bigler and Woodland. Located just two miles apart in Bradford Township, the local fans have a passion for their Little League teams which play as part of the Four Leaf Clover Little League.
The sports rivalry actually had its roots in the Black Diamond Baseball League. In the 1920s when mining was at its peak in Clearfield County, every mining village sported its own baseball team.
Games were played on Sunday afternoons during the summer and were the main activity of the villages. Both Bigler and Woodland had teams in the BDL.
Fast forward to 1951 when the Four Leaf Clover Little league was organized.
The first game played in the league was between Bigler and Woodland. Woodland topped Bigler 13-1 and this began a 70-year rivalry that carried on until this year.
On May 13, the two teams competed against each other for the last time. Woodland bested Bigler 12-11 in 7 innings.
In the years in between the competition was fierce, but the wins and losses were evenly split. Both teams won the league 10 times.
However, several factors make it unlikely that the two teams will play against each other in the future. Due to an out migration of population, there is a smaller pool of players to draw from.
All the elementary schools in Bradford Township have closed, making it difficult to recruit players.
The outbreak of COVID-19 caused a suspension of the minor leagues in 2020, so there was no feeder system for the Little League teams.
This 2021 season, Bigler and Woodland played with only 10 players on their rosters. With four 12-year-olds aging out, and several families moving from the area, neither team will be able to field a full team for the 2022 season.
Discussions are underway to plan the best way to consolidate the two teams.
For the many fans and players who have supported both Bigler and Woodland over the years, this is the end of a storied sports rivalry, but it leaves behind many wonderful memories of what is the bests of sports — healthy competition.
C. Alan Walker provided the information for this article.