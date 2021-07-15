At a time of year when great joy can be realized by watching our feathered friends splash in garden bird baths, peck at backyard feeders, sing from perches in the trees outside our windows, some bad news has landed.
A mysterious disease that is killing birds has raised some hackles among experts in our neck of the woods.
The advice from those experts: take down our bird feeders and drain the bird baths. In short, get rid of anything that is luring birds to our backyards and to our gardens and our decks. The goal is to stem the spread of the illness.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently issued an alert with the recommendations.
Experts are trying to discern the cause of the disease that is affecting songbirds in 10 states and parts of Pennsylvania. Among the threatened are starlings, blue jays, robins, cardinals and common grackles.
The disease, which causes erratic flight and swollen, crusty eyes, has been identified in states surrounding Pennsylvania, including Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia.
As of the time of the alert, it had not reached Western Pennsylvania.
The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania has suggested removal and cleaning (with a 10% bleach solution) of bird feeders and bird baths.
And, of course, people and pets should stay away from sick and dead birds where possible.
While there is no evidence the disease can spread to humans, much is unknown at present.
To dispose of dead birds, people are advised to place (with gloved hands) the dead bodies of the birds in a sealable plastic bag then discard it with household trash.
There may be some connection to the cicadas that were in evidence recently or to the pesticides used to control the cicada, but nothing is definitive, and many groups and agencies are evaluating.
One thing seems certain at this juncture: It would be best for man and beast if our feathered friends would, for now, just fly, fly away.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board