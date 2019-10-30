Betty Stiles will be 99 years young today. Anyone wishing to help celebrate can do so at Marion Manor, 1223 Schofield St. Ext., Curwensville.
tkolesar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Trick-or-Treat times announced in Progressland
-
Man airlifted to hospital after Bell Township truck accident
-
Two killed, two injured in early morning fire
-
Former West Branch school employee pleads guilty for sex with student
-
Damsels, Lady Warriors to meet for District 6 title
-
Num Num Sweets Cafe to open Wednesday
-
Grumblatt headed to states
-
Police 10-28
-
Moshannon Valley upsets top-seeded Westmont Hilltop
-
Bilger's Rocks to host revamped Haunted Hayride
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: