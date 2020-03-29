It was 4 a.m. in Beijing when former Knicks player and Coney Island native Stephon Marbury got on the phone with the Daily News.
He didn’t want to talk about basketball. He wanted to talk about how he could help the U.S., and particularly his beloved native New York, battle the coronavirus.
Thanks to a his massive popularity from playing in the Chinese Basketball Association, Marbury has relationships with local manufacturing firms in China, and has been in touch with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams about the possibility of helping the states get desperately needed medical equipment. The factories could provide 10 million masks within the next 10-30 days. They can manufacture between 2 million and 2.5 million masks a week and ship half a million masks via air freight each day.
“Because of my relationship with (Adams) and for the people of Coney Island where I’m from, I’m now trying to help source from different factories here in China to help because (Adams) isn’t here. He’s not on the ground. He’s not able to have people coming here because it’s so difficult right now,” Marbury said.
“I have family members that have tested positive,” he said. “Some family members in Brooklyn have been hospitalized, but are on the mend. It’s been challenging to witness all of what’s been going on.”