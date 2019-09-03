Xavier Grimble wasn’t necessarily worried he might be a casualty during cutdown day this past weekend. But that didn’t mean that the veteran tight end wasn’t keenly aware – too much so, for his liking – of what potentially might have happened as the Pittsburgh Steelers maneuvered to set their 53-man roster.
“I mean, man, cumon,” Grimble said Monday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, “ain’t no way you’re not going to think about it. I say (to block it out) just to mentally put yourself in that perspective the best you can to quiet it out – because it will drive you nuts, trust me. I have sat in motels all day, looking at the phone, don’t want to look at it, looking online, looking at it, not looking at it…”
The 72 hours or so after the Steelers’ preseason ended were particularly unique for Grimble and fellow Steelers tight ends such as Zach Gentry and Kevin Rader. For Gentry and Rader, moreso than Grimble, there could have been traditional anxiety about losing their jobs.
That probably wasn’t going to happen to Grimble (though it wasn’t necessarily out of the question, either). But what was possible – and many outsiders believed, even, was likely – was that the Steelers would supplement their tight ends corps by adding a veteran via the trade market or waivers.
The logic being that after Jesse James left in free agency and the only addition to the unit was a fifth-round pick in Gentry that the Steelers would feel more comfortable adding externally.
But here it is, a true game week – the regular season begins Sunday at New England – and the entirety of the Steelers tight end depth chart reads thusly: Vance McDonald, Grimble, Gentry.
Grimble said the three of them and Rader (who made the practice squad) did the best they could to avoid the speculation otherwise.
“Like I tell the young guys, ‘Stay off the media, shut out the noise, focus on getting better and let’s push each other, let’s be accountable to each other and lets be the best we can be,’” Grimble said. “That’s all we can control – what (outsiders) say, what the coaches do upstairs, that’s gonna be on them.”
The Steelers’ decision not to add from the outside at tight is most positively reflects on Grimble, who for the first time becomes a legitimate No. 2 in the NFL. McDonald was the clear No. 1 and Gentry was probably going to have a role at the bottom of the depth chart as a rookie.
It was almost two years ago as a preseason wound down that coach Mike Tomlin said of his tight ends that they “haven’t been consistently varsity enough.” Within 24 hours of that statement, the Steelers traded for McDonald to prop up a group of James, Grimble and David Johnson (the latter was then released).
In 2019, there was no repeat for the Steelers. And Grimble in particular wants to prove that was the right choice.
“The bottom line, if you play well, we will all do ourselves a favor,” Grimble said of the mindset among the tight ends. “And it’s a collective thing, I want everybody to be good in the group, so we need everybody to show up everyday get better, push each other, be accountable, focus on the details and try to be as perfect as we can be.”