Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died Sunday morning, the team announced.
Drake was 62.
Drake was entering his second season with the Steelers. No cause of death was immediately released.
“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”
The Steelers immediately canceled practice Sunday and closed the Saint Vincent campus to fans.
“Darryl was a close friend and had a tremendous impact on my coaching career,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now.
“Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time. My heart and our prayers are with his wife, Sheila, and Darryl’s entire family.”
Drake is survived by his wife Sheila, daughters Shanice, Felisha and Marian, and two grandchildren.
Drake had been coaching in the NFL since 2004. He was with Chicago Bears from 2004-12, and the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17. He was a college coach before joining the Bears.
Drake joined the Steelers for the 2018 season, replacing Richard Mann, who retired. At Arizona, he worked under former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians.
“We lost a great man, husband, father, coach and a dear friend,” Arians wrote on Twitter.
Among the Pro Bowl players he coached were Johnny Knox and Brandon Marshall with the Bears, Larry Fitzgerald with the Cardinals and Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster with the Steelers.Drake was so highly regarded that SI.com named him as the receivers coach for a “dream coaching staff” the web site compiled in June 2016.
A Louisville native, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Kentucky. He coached wide receivers and defensive backs at his alma mater before being hired at Georgia in 1992.
He was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Baylor in 1997 and wide receivers coach at Texas from 1998-2003.
Before he turned to coaching, Drake spent time in training camp with the Washington Redskins in 1979 and Cincinnati Bengals in 1983. He also played one season (1981) with the Ottawa Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.
Condolences began pouring in on social media.
“Thinking of you Coach Drake,” defensive captain Cameron Heyward wrote on his Twitter account. “Your passion, love, and laughs always meant a lot. I hope you are at peace. We miss you so much. RIP.”
Former Steelers players also weighed in on Drake’s passing.
“My heart is heavy,” said receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, who played under Drake in 2018. “Today Steeler Nation and the football world lost not only a good coach but a great man. RIP coach Drake. Thanks for always standing on the table for me.”
Wrote former Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert: “At a loss for words! One of my all time favorite coaches to be around. Rest easy Coach Drake.”