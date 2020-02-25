INDIANAPOLIS — There is little doubt the Steelers will use the franchise tag to keep outside linebacker Bud Dupree with the team next season.
But general manager Kevin Colbert said he would like to keep Dupree with the Steelers for the remainder of his career.
Tuesday was to be the first day teams could start issuing the franchise and transition tags on free agents. But that has been pushed back to Thursday, pending a resolution of a new deal with the league’s players association. The deadline for using the tags was subsequently pushed back from March 10 to March 12.
“I say this in all seriousness: everything changes as we go through this, free agency, the draft,” Colbert said on Tuesday. “One thing that won’t change is our desire to have him finish his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler. He had a great season for us, he earned it. There’s no denying that. We are just as happy as can be.”
It must be noted, however, the Steelers said much the same thing about Le’Veon Bell when he received the franchise tag before the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and that never came to fruition.
Also, the Steelers are expected to sign Pro Bowl outside linebacker T.J. Watt to a huge deal sometime after they extend All-Pro defensive end Cam Heyward’s contract. Any attempt to sign Dupree to a long-term deal, if at all, will likely come after that.
Both team president Art Rooney II and coach Mike Tomlin said it is a “top priority” to bring back Dupree, who had his best season in 2019. Dupree led the team with 16 tackles for loss, was second with a career-best 11½ sacks and four forced fumbles and third with two fumble recoveries.
“Bud created a great decision for us,” Colbert said. “He’s getting a feel for what a market will be, we’re getting a feel for what our cap will be. We want Bud Dupree to finish his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler.”