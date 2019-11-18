PITTSBURGH — The Steelers’ Dec. 1 home game with the Cleveland Browns just got moved out of prime time.
Their Week 13 rematch with the Browns was switched from 4:25 p.m. to a 1 o’clock start, the NFL announced Monday. The move was made under the terms of the league’s flex scheduling policy, which is in effect from Week 5 through Week 17 and strives to ensure the best late-season matchups reach the largest audiences.
The AFC West game between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will move into that 4:25 slot. Both the Steelers-Browns and Raiders-Chiefs games that day will be broadcast by CBS.
All games that are moved to a new time slot have to be rescheduled at least 12 days in advance. In Week 17, the league can flex a game with playoff implications on six days’ notice.
The Steelers’ Nov. 14 loss to the Browns ended with a fight that started after Myles Garrett hit Mason Rudolph on a short pass with 8 seconds to play. Rudolph grabbed the back of Garrett’s helmet before the Browns defensive end dragged the quarterback up by his face mask, eventually tearing it off his head and hitting him with it. Maurkice Pouncey reacted to that by flying in and swinging at Garrett while David DeCastro took him down.
In the melee that following, Pouncey kicked Garrett and then Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi ran in and knocked Rudolph back to the ground before being shoved away by Steelers right tackle Matt Feiler.