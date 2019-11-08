Ulysees Gilbert showed enough promise during his rookie training camp and preseason that the Pittsburgh Steelers kept him on their 53-man active roster all season. That’s no small feat for a sixth-round pick.
But for all the promise Gilbert showed, and for the value he brought as the Steelers’ most-utilized special teams player, his rookie season ended at its midway point because of a back injury that landed him on injured reserve.
“It’s tough,” Gilbert said, “but at the same time you have to look at the positives from it. I feel like God put me into this situation, and he will get me through it. It does (stink) that my rookie season is over, but at the end of the day the Steelers are going to continue to do what they do. This team is strong, we have a lot of talent, and I am going to continue to stay around as much as I can, continue to learn, take mental reps as much as I can. And still feel like I can be part of the team.”
An inside linebacker, Gilbert’s speed and playmaking raised eyebrows during training camp.
His blocked field goal during the preseason finale helped him earn his roster spot and “core four” special-teams role.
As far as the nature of his injury, Gilbert missed the Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins after suddenly appearing on the injury report two days prior to it.
“We have to get more information on it,” Gilbert said of his back injury. “That’s pretty much it.”