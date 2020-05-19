Individual tickets for the 10 Pittsburgh Steelers home games this season — eight regular season, two preseason — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
A limited number of tickets are available for purchase. Fans may purchase up to eight tickets per household in any combination for the eight regular season games. There are no limits on the amount of tickets that can be bought for the two preseason games.
Tickets are divided into four tiers as part of the Steelers’ variable pricing policy.
Tickets can be purchased via ticketmaster.com. They will not be sold at the Heinz Field box office.
The home schedule is as follows:
Friday, Aug. 14 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (preseason)
Sunday, Aug. 23 vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m. (preseason)
Sunday, Sept. 20 vs. Denver, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. Houston, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26 vs. Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6 vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. Indianapolis, 1 p.m.