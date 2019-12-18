The only outside linebacker in the AFC with more sacks than Bud Dupree is Pittsburgh Steelers teammate T.J. Watt.
While Watt earned a trip to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday night, Dupree was not one of the other two players at his position to make the cut. Baltimore’s Matthew Judon and Denver’s Von Miller got the nod for the AFC in balloting conducted by players, coaches and fans.
Watt, like other Steelers players, was surprised by Dupree’s omission.
“Bud has been playing a hell of a season,” Watt said Wednesday morning. “He has the stats, but even if you don’t look at the stats and just watch the game, he’s a game-wrecker.”
Heading into the Steelers’ game Sunday at the New York Jets, Dupree has established a career high with 9.5 sacks. That ranks fifth in the conference, trailing Watt, who has 13, and defensive ends Joey Bosa, Josh Allen and the suspended Myles Garrett.
Dupree also has forced four fumbles — he had two in his first four NFL seasons combined — recovered two fumbles, tied a career high with 13 quarterback hits and set a career best with 58 tackles.
“I don’t know what they really didn’t see there,” Watt said, “but I’m sure it will be the right motivation for him, and he’s only going to keep getting better as the season goes on.”
Four of the five Steelers players selected to the Pro Bowl made it as starters, including three on the NFL’s most disruptive defense: Watt, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Maurkice Pouncey will start at center, and David DeCastro is the backup guard.
Dupree could replace Judon, if the 12-2 Ravens advance to the Super Bowl. Or he could be selected as an injury replacement.
Either way, Heyward believes his teammate should be participating in the game Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
“Bud has put together one of the most complete seasons I’ve seen in an outside linebacker,” Heyward said. “I know it didn’t work out for him, and hopefully he’s an alternate of some sort. I know he put in the work. It’s a shame he didn’t get recognized because that dude has had a hell of a season.”
Watt was voted into the Pro Bowl in his third NFL season after making it as an injury replacement in 2018. He also is a candidate for the NFL defensive player of the year because of his 31 quarterback hits, seven passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in addition to his 13 sacks.
“It is special,” Watt said about being voted in by his peers. “You can’t really sugarcoat it. It’s nice to get the recognition, but it doesn’t mean anything if the team isn’t up to part. Everything is because of this team. It’s not only just the defense, it’s the offense, the special teams. It’s a collective effort.
“The whole defense is playing well, and that’s why you see guys get recognized.”
Acquired after the second week of the season from the Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick was recognized in his second NFL season. He has five interceptions, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 12 games with the Steelers.
“It was definitely a goal of mine,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s awesome to be able to achieve it in year two. I have to keep working and finish the season strong. One feels good, but one wasn’t the goal. We have to keep grinding and keep trying to win games.”
The Steelers offensive line will be represented by Pouncey and DeCastro for the fourth year in a row. Pouncey has made it in all eight of his healthy NFL seasons. DeCastro has been picked for five consecutive seasons.
“We’ve been doing this a while together,” DeCastro said. “The biggest key is staying healthy and staying mentally into it, and I think we did a good job with that.”