The Steelers are requiring all fans that attend Saturday’s preseason game against the Lions at Heinz Field to bring a mask.
Regardless of vaccination status, fans will be required to wear a mask at all indoor spaces inside the stadium, including restrooms, elevators and indoor club level seating. Masks will not be required in the concourse areas or in the upper and lower level bowls or in the club suites that have windows open.
Fans will not have to show vaccination cards upon entrance to the stadium, but all unvaccinated people should wear a mask at all times.
Saturday’s game is the first and only preseason game at Heinz Field this summer. The first home game of the regular season is Sept. 19 against the Las Vegas Raiders.