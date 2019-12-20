Hours after he was arraigned by Pittsburgh police following an incident at a South Side bar, Kameron Kelly was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers promoted former Penn State safety Marcus Allen from their practice squad to take Kelly’s place on the 53-man roster.
Kelly was one of the surprises of training camp when he made the team as a first-year undrafted player who had played in the spring for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.
Kelly started the opener at the New England Patriots, but since the acquisition of Minkah Fitzpatrick on Sept. 16 has been almost exclusively a special-teamer outside of 26 snaps played in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kelly had played just three defensive snaps over the Steelers’ past eight games.
Allen spent all of his rookie 2018 season on the Steelers’ active roster after he was a fifth-round pick. But he appeared in only two games, making two tackles. He did not make the active roster out of training camp this season but has spent each of the 16 weeks of the regular season since on the practice squad.
Allen is expected to have a role on special teams Sunday when the Steelers play at the New York Jets.
Kelly faces two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest, court records show.