Ben Roethlisberger bid farewell Friday to Class of 2004 member Eli Manning, who retired after 16 seasons with the New York Giants.
Roethlisberger and Manning were two of the three high-profile passers selected in the memorable 2004 NFL Draft, with Philip Rivers rounding out the trio.
On his web site, bigben7.com, Roethlisberger wrote: “From the ‘04 Draft to your great Championships, you exude class both on and off the field, I have admired your career, Eli. Much respect Champ! – Ben”
Manning was picked No. 1 overall by the San Diego Chargers, and Rivers went three picks later to the Giants.
Manning refused to play for San Diego, so the two franchises worked a trade, flipping quarterbacks from one coast to the other.
The Steelers selected Roethlisberger with the No. 11 overall pick, and all three quarterbacks remained with their respective teams for the next 16 seasons.
Manning retired this week after making 234 starts.
He had a 117-117 record and threw for 57,023 yards with 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions.
In the playoffs, he had an 8-4 record and guided the Giants to Super Bowl championships after the 2007 and ‘11 seasons.
By comparison, Roethlisberger has a 144-71-1 record through 16 seasons, passing for 56,545 yards with 363 touchdown passes and 191 interceptions.
His career 94.0 passer rating is about 10 points higher than Manning’s.
In the postseason, Roethlisberger has won the Super Bowl two times in three trips, compiling a 13-8 postseason record in his career.