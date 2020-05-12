The Pittsburgh Steelers have partnered with USA Football to award grants for new equipment and uniforms to youth and scholastic programs throughout the region.
USA Football, the sport’s national governing body, will award $1 million in resources in 2020 based on “need, merit and the organization’s commitment to coaching education and best practices,” the organization said Tuesday in a release.
“We place a high emphasis on supporting youth football in the Pittsburgh area and are pleased to help assist local youth programs with the resources and equipment they need to continue to learn and enjoy playing the sport of football,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II, a member of the NFL Foundation board of directors. “We are proud to continue our tradition of partnering with USA Football and the NFL Foundation to help youth and school-based football programs throughout the Pittsburgh area.”
Since 2006, USA Football has awarded more than $15 million in grants, which has benefited more than 500,000 players across 9,500 programs throughout the country. NFL Foundation is the league’s non-profit organization.
Grants carry a $1,000 value apiece and provide resources such as tackle football equipment from Riddell, field and practice equipment from Gilman Gear and MVP Robotics, portable field lines from Port-a-Field, adult volunteer background checks from Peopletrail, and wearable technology from Catapult.
“USA Football is proud to work with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL Foundation and our partners to support youth leagues and scholastic programs around the country and help them deliver exceptional football-playing experiences to their athletes and families,” said USA Football CEO and executive director Scott Hallenbeck.