PITTSBURGH — Randy Fichtner is itching to get on the practice field and see what his new offensive playmakers — tight end Eric Ebron, top pick Chase Claypool and rookie running back Anthony McFarland — can do. He is especially excited to get a first-hand look at how well his quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, has recovered from elbow surgery.
But in a time where nothing seems to be normal, what will be normal to Fichtner will be seeing Roethlisberger back under center, a healthy James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster and a veteran offensive line around them.
That’s normal for him. A welcome normal.
“Normal now becomes seeing Ben Roethlisberger back in the huddle. He’s fired up with (Maurkice) Pouncey, David DeCastro, Al (Villanueva); all that gives you the sense of normalcy,” said Fichtner, who enters his third season as the Steelers offensive coordinator. “I have to see James Conner. That will be normal; that’s what were used to. With Ben not in there last year, just getting back to normal will be looking at a group of usual players.”
Fichtner still has to wait until Aug. 17 to see his offense get together on the field and go through a padded practice. But having them around, watching Roethlisberger throw the football for the first time in person, is what has him most excited to get going. Throw in the new acquisitions, along with new quarterback coach Matt Canada to bring his set of ideas to the playbook table, and Fichtner is as positive as can be given the state of what has transpired through the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was asked what he is most excited to see once the players get on the practice field at Heinz Field.
“It would be Ben taking his first snap and executing a run and a pass,” Fichtner said during a Zoom call Wednesday. “I would like to see the nucleus of the group we in Pittsburgh know who have made plays in games. You know the names. Just to see them all together is going to be exciting. I tip my hat to the guys because they know the responsibility here goes very deep.”
After a season in which the Steelers lost Roethlisberger in Week 2 and the offense scored only 10 touchdowns in the final 10 games, having their two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback back after surgery on his throwing elbow is enough to encourage everybody, including the coaches and players. But Fichtner said he will continue to remind the players to not think that just because Roethlisberger is back everything will be fine.
“The very first thing I would tell the group ---Ben Roethlisberger is back and everyone knocks on desk or else we clap,” Fichtner said. “That doesn’t excuse every man from doing their job. There’s only going to be 11 of us to get it done. We can say ‘Ahh, Ben is back.’ But that’s not the case.”
But, as Fichtner is quick to point out, Roethlisberger’s presence is significantly impactful, not to mention critical, to the success of an offense that couldn’t manage at least 30 points in any game last season — the only NFL team to do that.
“Anytime you can be multiple running the ball ... the experience he brings, the experience in the red zone ... He has seen so many in-helmet experiences,” Fichtner said. “You’re not going to fool him. That’s what top-flight quarterbacks do. His ability on third down, that’s the experience you can’t put a value on.”
Fichtner, of course, has not had a chance to work (or even meet) with Ebron, their top acquisition in free agency. And he has not had a chance to see Claypool, their top pick, even go through a walk-through practice. But the addition of those two players, plus McFarland, a fourth-round pick whose signature is big-play runs, will be something he will quickly try to assimilate into his offense.
Ebron, in particular, gives him the ability to go back to use a two-tight end system that the team got away from last season, mainly because of a lack of a quality tight end to pair with Vance McDonald. But Ebron’s ability to adapt won’t be as difficult as it will be for Claypool and McFarland, and all rookies.
“It’s still getting to know guys. what they can handle mentally,” Fichtner said.
“We tried to throw a lot at these guys. Between Ebron and some of the guys, we’ve got to hit the ground running and see how they fit. The most important thing is trying to find out as quickly as we possibly can what they are comfortable with and how we can best use them.”
This will be the first time in Fichtner’s three years as coordinator he won’t have the dual role of quarterbacks coach. The Steelers hired Canada, Pitt’s former offensive coordinator who has most recently offensive coordinator/interim head coach at Maryland in 2018, to work with the quarterbacks.
Fichtner said he is looking forward to hearing and infusing some of Canada’s concepts.
“It’s one more opportunity to throw ideas around,” Fichtner said. “It’s a big job. I believe it’s a fun job. It keeps communication at a premium, but I also know when it comes to ideas, when it comes to thoughts, things you can bring to the table, things he can bring that are different than me, are fun. I’m really excited about it.”