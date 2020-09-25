Two games into his second NFL season, Steelers receiver and punt returner Diontae Johnson is as electric as ever. He’s open more often than bars not following COVID-19 rules, breaks tackles on seemingly every touch and can make defenders miss in a phone booth.
But Johnson’s dynamic skill set isn’t without flaws. Through two weeks, he has muffed a punt and flubbed a handoff, though the latter was a fumble credited to Ben Roethlisberger. As a rookie, Johnson had five fumbles — more than any other wideout — and lost two. The good news is his fix is simple.
“Really just hold on to the ball, keep the ball high and tight,” Johnson said Friday after practice. “But that’s not my game. I kind of like to play how I want to play, but other than that I’ll still hold on to the ball. It’s football. You’re going to have mistakes out there.”
Fair enough. Johnson’s issues with ball security haven’t been nearly as costly as those of fellow second-year player Benny Snell, whose two fumbles have both come in the second half with the Steelers trying to preserve a lead.
Snell’s workload could suffer, but Johnson has been as busy as ever. The only players in the NFL with more targets are Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Raiders tight end Darren Waller, so Roethlisberger is looking to him pretty often.
Remember, those two barely got to work together last season once Roethlisberger went down, so they’re getting after it in practice.
“Just trying to get that timing down,” Johnson said, “making sure I’m in the right spots and making sure I’m getting open for him and making him look good. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
Use the fullback a
‘Watt’ more?
Of the 16 NFL teams who have used a fullback this season, only one has used him less than the Steelers have Derek Watt. But if there were ever a time for Watt to see his usage increase, it could be now, and not just because his older brother J.J. will be on the other side this week with Houston.
“Derek’s a great player, very smart, he can adjust on the run,” running back James Conner said Friday. “He’s like my first set of eyes on our plays. He’s a good decision-maker, fast reaction time, and all that is needed in a fullback.”
Conner saw it all on his 59-yard rush that cemented Sunday’s win over the Broncos. Watt didn’t exactly blow up anyone to spring the run, but he was leading the way on just his sixth offensive snap of the game and 10th of his Steelers tenure.
Look for Watt to want to mix it up with J.J. at the line of scrimmage this week if he can, either chipping him on the edge or perhaps even taking him head-on if he’s trying to open a hole for Conner. Granted, he has to be on the field to do that.
“Derek’s been in my ear since the day he got here,” offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. “I love it. ... I know he’s been tugging, but I’ll be honest with you, the truth is he’s been tugging, and it wasn’t just this week. I bet if I asked him the level of that tug, it was probably a little firmer this week.”
Smith-Schuster
back
To the surprise of no one, JuJu Smith-Schuster was back as a full participant in practice Friday. He missed the first two of the week with a knee injury. No one else is on the injury report for the Steelers, meaning David DeCastro is all set to resume his starting role at right guard.
For the Texans, running back Duke Johnson (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Stills (illness) are listed as questionable. Both were limited in practice Friday.