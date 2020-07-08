The morning after Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologized for a social media post including a fake Adolf Hitler quote, Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner decried the situation on his own Twitter account.
Banner tweeted that he didn’t want to “harp on” Jackson or the situation, but felt compelled to use his platform to “transition from the incident” in a 2-minute, 18-second video he recorded himself.
“I’m just going to be honest, I haven’t been able to sleep the last couple hours because I woke up this morning to the news about DeSean Jackson and his incident with the Jewish community,” Banner said Wednesday. “I saw his apology video and it seems like his heart’s in the right place, so, understand that this video isn’t even toward him. It’s toward that idea and mindset that sparked it in the first place.”
Banner, a native of Tacoma, Wash., whose father is African American and mother is from Guam, goes on to explain that “black and brown people” he grew up around share a common misbelief that Jewish people are “just like any other white race” rather than a minority group in America. A Southern California graduate, Banner added that he didn’t realize this himself until he attended USC.
Halfway through his comments, Banner got choked up discussing his memories of being in his first year with the Steelers when 11 people were killed in a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
“We need to understand that Jewish people deal with the same amount of hate and similar hardships and hard times,” Banner said. “I’m not trying to get emotional right now, but I want to preach to the Black and brown community that we need to uplift and put our arms around them just as much. When we talk about Black Lives Matter and we talk about elevating ourselves, we can’t do that while stepping on the back of other people to elevate ourselves. That’s very, very important to me. It should be important to everyone.”
Banner, one of the team’s biggest jokesters — literally and figuratively — became a fan sensation last season in his second year with the Steelers. The common refrain that “No. 72 has reported as eligible” as an extra blocker regularly sent the Heinz Field crowd into a frenzy.
But Banner has lived this entire offseason in Pittsburgh as he attempts to win a starting job at right tackle in 2020. He also attended a march last month in East Pittsburgh to honor the life of Antwon Rose II — shot and killed two years ago by police officer Michael Rosfeld — and finished his video by saying: “Change your heart, put your arm around people and let’s all uplift each other. Have a great day.”